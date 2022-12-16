After an upheaval of head coaches, Louisville and Cincinnati aim to end seasons on a high note in the inaugural Fenway Bowl

“I’d say it was a little tough at first,” said Bearcats quarterback Evan Prater. “A lot of people were scrambling, trying to figure out what you want to do.”

Luke Fickell, the coach who took the Bearcats from a 4-8 record in his first season to the College Football Playoff a year ago, was leaving after six seasons to take the job at Wisconsin.

Cincinnati was still sitting with the disappointment of falling to Tulane in its final regular-season game, a loss that dashed any remaining hope of vying for a third straight American Athletic Conference title, when the first domino fell.

Cincinnati had a coaching search on its hands and, even though a 9-3 season felt like a disappointment, it was still waiting to see which bowl game it would be heading to.

The next domino fell on Selection Sunday. Cincinnati learned it would be facing longtime rival Louisville in the inaugural Fenway Bowl, but the school’s focus was on finalizing an agreement with Louisville coach Scott Satterfield.

And with those plot twists, the teams at the center of Fenway’s first bowl game were also culminating their seasons in a state of flux and transition.

“It’s wild,” said Louisville linebacker and captain MoMo Sanogo. “It’s a wild ride. But to be honest, that’s how college football is now. That’s happening all across the country, so you’ve got to take the adversity and run with it.”

Looking around the locker room as everything unfolded, Sanogo saw a team led not so much by one person, but by all the players in the room.

“The important thing is being a player-led team at the base of your team,” he said. “It has to be player-driven and coach-directed. So the player leadership, that’s how we stayed together as a team.”

As the dominoes fell, Louisville’s players held a team meeting.

“We talked to each other, felt good about how we play with each other,” Sanogo said. “So regardless of what adversity is thrown at us, we feel like we can bounce back 10 times harder and play together and play for each other.”

Bearcats defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs didn’t blink when he was asked to take on the interim head coaching role.

“It’s not one bit difficult,” Coombs said. “It’s been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life to spend these two weeks with these guys. It’s an incredible group of young people. When adversity hits and things are tough, you find out what you’re made of and these kids have demonstrated to themselves and their teammates what true toughness looks like.

“It’s hard to have transition, to lose your friends to have people leave you that you love and care about. That’s hard for anybody, right? We understand that and we experienced that. But at the same time, when the window of opportunity opens, you don’t pull the shade down, you go run right through it and that’s what our kids are doing.”

Meanwhile, Louisville athletic director Josh Heird couldn’t think of a better fit to lead the Cardinals than Deion Branch, a former Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP who came on this season as director of player personnel and saw the homecoming as fitting. Branch developed bonds with the players in his first season with the program and was impressed with how they handled so many pieces shuffling at such a critical time.

“It’s a test of character,” Branch said, “I think the most important thing is these young men staying mentally locked in, and they’ve done that the past two weeks with all the nonsense that has happened in front of them.”

The Cardinals won five of their last seven games to earn their third straight bowl appearance, but their regular season ended sour after a loss to intrastate archrival Kentucky. Once the team processed all the changes, it locked in on the opportunity to finish the season on a good note.

“Everything was wild, shocking at first, but we just knew we wanted to be with each other this last game,” said guard Caleb Chandler. “Especially with this senior group. We knew that we didn’t finish the season how we wanted to and that this was our opportunity to go finish it how we wanted to.”

Delayed twice by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fenway Bowl is three years in the making.

“Who’s counting?” said executive director Brett Miller.

But Miller expects a crowd between 15,000 and 20,000 to be on hand.

“We’re really just excited to get this thing launched,” Miller said.

Cincinnati and Louisville will be just as excited to finish this turbulent chapter and turn the page.

“Getting out on the football field fixes everything,” said Cincinnati linebacker Wil Huber. “The couple of days that we were all sitting at home, unsure what was going on, those were the toughest days, but as soon as we were able to kind of figure out where we were going to play this bowl, we got back on the field and everything felt normal again because untimely that’s what we love to do.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.