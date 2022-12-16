AP source: Joey Gallo, Twins in agreement on a one-year contract for $11 million

MINNEAPOLIS — Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed hitting outfielder.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A two-time All-Star with the Texas Rangers, Gallo looked lost at the plate last season with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.