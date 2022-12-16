fb-pixel Skip to main content
MLB

AP source: Joey Gallo, Twins in agreement on a one-year contract for $11 million

By DAVE CAMPBELL The Associated Press,Updated December 16, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Reports have Joey Gallo signing with the Twins after a frustrating 2022 in which he hit .160 and struck out 163 times in 350 at-bats.Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed hitting outfielder.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A two-time All-Star with the Texas Rangers, Gallo looked lost at the plate last season with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.

Gallo has finished with a batting average under .200 in three straight seasons, striking out 455 times in 1,041 at-bats while batting .183 with 67 homers and 150 RBIs.

He has a .199 average in eight major league seasons with 177 homers, 386 RBIs and a .325 on-base percentage. Gallo projects as a corner outfielder, along with with Max Kepler and Nick Gordon.

Earlier Friday, the Twins finalized their $30 million, three-year contract with Christian Vázquez. The catcher is coming off winning a World Series championship with the Houston Astros, who acquired him ahead of the trade deadline from the Red Sox.

