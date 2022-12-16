Bill Belichick hasn’t done so well against former assistants and players ... and that bodes well for Josh McDaniels and the Raiders

No, Belichick will not. He will care about picking up another win to get the Patriots to 8-6 and improve their playoff hopes. He will care about improving the play of Mac Jones and the offense.

“Honestly, it’s a unique opportunity,” McDaniels said. “I don’t think he’s going to care a whole lot about how much he mentored me.”

Josh McDaniels spent 18 years in New England working for Bill Belichick, but he doesn’t expect any sentimentality on Sunday when his Raiders host Belichick’s Patriots in Las Vegas.

And Belichick will probably care about beating one of his pupils. Because the students have been beating up on the teacher in recent years.

Belichick has a 14-13 record in coaching matchups against his former assistants and players with the Patriots — Mike Vrabel, Matt Patricia, Brian Flores, Bill O’Brien, Eric Mangini, Romeo Crennel, and McDaniels.

Belichick vs. ... Coach Record Bill O'Brien 5-1 Eric Mangini 5-3 Romeo Crennel 1-1 Mike Vrabel 1-2 Brian Flores 2-4 Matt Patricia 0-1 Josh McDaniels 0-1 Total 14-13

But recent history hasn’t been kind to Belichick, who is 4-9 against his disciples since 2018, and 2-5 since 2020.

Bill Belichick is 4-9 against his pupils since the start of the 2018 season. * denotes a playoff win Year Coach Result 2018 Bill O'Brien 27-20, Patriots 2018 Matt Patricia 26-10, Lions 2018 Mike Vrabel 34-10, Titans 2019 Bill O'Brien 28-22, Texans 2019 Mike Vrabel 20-13, Titans* 2019 Brian Flores 43-0, Patriots 2019 Brian Flores 27-24, Dolphins 2020 Romeo Crennel 27-20, Texans 2020 Brian Flores 21-11, Patriots 2020 Brian Flores 22-12, Dolphins 2021 Mike Vrabel 36-13, Patriots 2021 Brian Flores 17-16, Dolphins 2021 Brian Flores 33-24, Dolphins

▪ Vrabel, the Titans’ coach since 2018, is 2-1 against Belichick, including a win at Gillette Stadium in the 2019 wild-card round. The Titans won big over the Patriots at home in 2018, and the Patriots returned the favor at Gillette Stadium in 2021.

▪ Flores, the Dolphins’ coach from 2019-21, went 4-2 against Belichick and won the last three. Flores’s Week 17 win at Gillette Stadium in 2019 ruined the Patriots’ chances of a first-round playoff bye.

▪ Patricia’s Lions went 6-10 in 2018, but they beat up the Patriots at home in Week 3, 26-10, for Patricia’s first win as a head coach. “He knows everything about that team, and he made sure we knew it as well,” Lions cornerback Darius Slay said of Patricia after the game.

▪ Crennel lost to Belichick in 2007 as head coach of the Browns but got his revenge in 2020 as interim coach of the Texans, defeating Belichick and the Patriots, 27-20.

▪ Belichick had his most success against O’Brien, the Texans’ coach from 2014-20. O’Brien went just 1-5 against Belichick, including a loss in the playoffs. But his lone win came in their last matchup, a 28-22 Texans victory in Week 13 of 2019.

▪ Belichick went 5-3 against Judas, er, Eric Mangini in five years with the Jets and Browns, including the lone playoff matchup, in January 2007. But Mangini did get Belichick for a 34-14 beatdown with the Browns in 2010, in which Colt McCoy got the win and Peyton Hills gained 220 total yards with two touchdowns.

▪ Belichick also went 0-2 in 2000 against Al Groh, who was the Jets’ linebackers coach in the late ‘90s when Belichick was defensive coordinator. And Belichick went 2-2 against his former boss, Bill Parcells, including a playoff win with the Browns in January 1995.

▪ McDaniels, too, has gotten the better of Belichick. In 2009, McDaniels’s first season in Denver, the Broncos outlasted the Patriots, 20-17, in overtime. The Patriots lost despite holding a 10-point halftime lead, which has happened just six times in Belichick’s 408 games with the Patriots.

The win improved the Broncos to 5-0, and McDaniels looked like a kid genius on his way to building a Super Bowl winner. But the Broncos finished that season 8-8, and McDaniels was out as head coach before the next season ended.

The stakes for Sunday’s game are a little different. The Raiders are 5-8, and though they are technically still alive for the playoffs, they would probably have to win all four remaining games, and might need outside help.

And now McDaniels is the one losing big halftime leads. The Raiders are the first team in NFL history to have lost four games in a season in which they led by at least 10 points at halftime, including last week’s loss to the Rams.

Belichick took a sunnier view of the Raiders’ season.

“A really well-balanced team that’s just a handful of plays away from being probably in double-digit wins,” he said. “Impressed watching them on film and we’re going to have to play well Sunday, so that’s what we’re preparing to do.”

The Patriots and Raiders are certainly familiar with each other. McDaniels brought several ex-Patriots coaches with him to Las Vegas, including offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The Raiders’ roster includes former Patriots Chandler Jones, Duron Harmon, Brandon Bolden, Jarrett Stidham, Jakob Johnson, plus others.

McDaniels, of course, is quite familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of Mac Jones, the Patriots’ offensive personnel, and the Patriots’ defenders. Plus, the Patriots and Raiders held two days of joint training camp practices this past August.

Then there is the chess match. McDaniels knows how Belichick thinks on game day. Belichick knows how McDaniels thinks on game day.

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo called the knowledge advantage “net neutral,” and noted that the Raiders, like the Patriots, switch their offense each week to adapt to the opponent.

“We have a better understanding both ways, so like I said, it’s a net zero,” Mayo said. “Josh and Nick are game plan-type coordinators. We’re really not sure what we’re going to get. We’ll go out there and adjust well and see how the chips fall.”

McDaniels said the key is not getting too psyched out by the mind games.

“I think there’s a lot made of that sometimes, maybe a lot more than what really is useful, quite honestly,” McDaniels said. “I mean, they know what our cadence is. We’re not going to change that. We know what their cadence is, and it is what it is.

“I think you’ve just got to be smart about [the chess match]. Like, once you start overdoing that, then the week becomes more about that, and not about what happens after the ball is snapped. So, our focus is going to be on trying to prepare as hard as we can so we can play well when the ball is snapped.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.