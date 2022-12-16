Broncos QB Russell Wilson clears protocol but won’t play

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand but the team is optimistic he could return before the end of the regular season.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver’s game against the Cardinals, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn’t pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback’s health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. He appeared to get briefly knocked unconscious and when his helmet was removed a swelling was clearly visible on his forehead. He was replaced by Brett Rypien , who will make his third career start Sunday. The Cardinals also will start their backup, Colt McCoy, with starter Kyler Murray sidelined by an ACL tear in his right knee he suffered last week.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Advertisement

“Very optimistic review this morning from the docs that he’s got a chance to get back quickly, and we’ll see if it can happen,” coach Pete Carroll said.

Lockett was injured late in Seattle’s 21-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night. The injury appears to have occurred when Lockett was hit hard and fell awkwardly with 3:47 remaining in the game.

Lockett has missed only one game in his career due to injury and that came at the end of the 2016 season. Lockett has 78 catches for 964 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Zach Wilson returns as Jets’ QB

Zach Wilson is back under center for the Jets this week against the Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his right side.

Advertisement

… Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to play Sunday against the Eagles after missing a practice this week because of an illness, while receiver Chase Claypool was ruled out due to a knee injury.

… Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett remained in the concussion protocol and is doubtful to play on Sunday when the Steelers visit Carolina. Pickett, who left last Sunday’s loss to Baltimore in the first quarter, was limited in practice all week. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph split practice reps again and head coach Mike Tomlin remained noncommittal about who will start if Pickett can’t go.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined more than $36,000 by the NFL for his blowout with an official prior to catching a career-best three touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. A person with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to The Associated Press reports that Jeudy had been levied unsportsmanlike conduct fines of $23,020 for contact with line judge Tripp Sutter, and $13,461 for removing his helmet on the field prior to his confrontation with the official. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t announce fines … Recently fired Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the 49ers. Kugler hired the law firm of Shields Pettini, which said that it has filed a request for arbitration with the NFL in response to the Cardinals’ handling of the situation, which resulted in Kugler’s firing.