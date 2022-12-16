Celtics get rude welcome home, fall to lowly Magic in first game back following six-game road trip

Jayson Tatum had 31 points to lead the Celtics, but he was silenced for most of the second half before adding to his totals in the final two minute, when the game’s outcome was clear. Jaylen Brown added 26 for the Celtics and Williams had 9 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes. Celtics forward Al Horford was ejected early in the third quarter for elbowing Orlando’s Mo Wagner in the stomach.

Orlando pushed aside an early 10-point deficit and mostly controlled this 117-109 win, its fifth in a row, spoiling the season debut of Celtics center Robert Williams.

A glance at the schedule made it seem the Celtics received a bit of a break in their first game back from a six-game road trip. But these Magic, who entered the night with just nine wins, have been plucky, and the Celtics looked as if the travel and time zone changes left their mark.

It is the Celtics’ third loss in their last four games, and all that saved them from a four-game losing streak was their overtime comeback against the Lakers that easily could have gone the other way.

Wagner had 25 points and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero added 20 for the Magic. The Celtics made just 23.9 percent of their 3-pointers, but the Magic were not much better, connecting on 27.3 percent of their tries.

The Magic fell behind by 10 in the first quarter but had little trouble flipping that deficit into a 10-point lead by the second quarter. And they spent the rest of the game converting timely shots that stopped the Celtics from crafting one of their signature TD Garden runs.

Orlando took a 75-56 lead early in the third quarter before the Celtics chipped away at the deficit at the free throw line. The Magic led, 88-81, at the start of the third quarter but doubled that lead over the first four minutes.

After Brown hit a 3-pointer that pulled Boston within 104-96, the Celtics forced a miss at the other end. But Markelle Fultz soared in for an offensive rebound and hit a jumper, starting his own 6-0 run that gave Orlando a 110-96 lead.

These teams will meet again at TD Garden on Sunday.

Observations from the game:

▪ Williams received a standing ovation when he checked in with 7:03 left in the opening quarter. The Celtics tried to set up lobs for him on pick-and-rolls on consecutive plays, but they were well defended. Then Marcus Smart did find him for an alley-oop, and the crowd erupted. Williams appeared to be moving quite well, and that’s the most important thing. But in the first half he also looked like someone who had not played in a real basketball game since last June. He collected three fouls in his first four minutes, and was nearly whistled for a fourth.

But he appeared more comfortable in the second half. He had three dunks in the third quarter and kept several possessions alive on the offensive glass.

Williams’s impact on the defensive end was obvious. Rather than having Luke Kornet lingering near the paint and contesting perimeter shots by jumping vertically, Williams charged toward shooters and used his wingspan and springy legs to be disruptive. He blocked a Mo Bamba 10-footer at the start of the second quarter and moments later had a similarly impactful play when he lurked in the paint and forced Franz Wagner to awkwardly alter his layup attempt, and it missed.

▪ Horford also returned after a five-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols and the subsequent birth of his daughter. He looked fresh at the start, drilling a pair of quick 3-pointers. But his night was cut short. with his ejection with 10:39 left in the third quarter, Mo Wagner fouled Horford as the Celtics prepared to inbound the ball. Horford retaliated by elbowing Wagner in the stomach. After a review it was ruled a flagrant-2 foul, resulting in Horford’s ejection. That was part of a rough sequence for the Celtics that also included a Tatum technical foul.

▪ With Williams and Horford back, Blake Griffin did not play in the first half and Kornet was on the court for just three minutes. Griffin checked in during the third quarter, with Horford ejected.

▪ Tatum had a quick start, with a pair of early threes and a nice finish at the rim. He had 20 first-half points, but it was not really a dominant half. He was 2 for 7 from the 3-point line, including an airball and a wide-open look that barely grazed the rim. And he had just one assist. Tatum deserves credit for his hustle, though. On one play late in the second quarter the ball bounced off his knee and toward the sideline before Tatum sprawled to save it, resulting in two free throws for Malcolm Brogdon.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.