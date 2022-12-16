EMass wrestling: With a 60-0 finish as a freshman, Shawsheen’s Sid Tildsley headlines Athletes to Watch

Haden Bottiglieri, Brookline — The defending Division 1 champion and All-State runner-up at 170 pounds, he is 55-14 overall in his career.

Matthew Botello, Hingham — The sophomore 120-pounder earned a runner-up finish at freshman nationals after capturing Division 2 and All-State titles, and placing second at New England’s in a 48-3 season.

Nate Blanchette, Central Catholic — At 160 pounds, the junior has recorded back-to-back top finishes at the New England championships.

Chelmsford's Thomas Brown celebrates his win over Catholic Memorial's Kyle King in the 285-pound final of the MIAA Division 1 state wrestling finals in Februrary. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Thomas Brown, Chelmsford — What a debut for the Lion heavyweight as a freshman: Division 1 and All-State champion, third at New England’s, and second at freshman nationals.

Advertisement

Miles Darling, Essex Tech/Masconomet — At 113 pouds, the junior was the runner-up at the Division 2, All-State, and New England championships.

Jackie Dehney, Central Catholic — Competing against boys, the senior placed third at 113 pounds in Division 1, has first-place finishes at the Pan American Cadet wrestling championships and is a two-time Super 32 champion.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep — Committed to attend Columbia, the senior 160-pounder from Andover swept through the Division 1, All-State, and New England championships before placing sixth in the nation at 152 pounds.

Hampton Kaye-Kuter, Milford — The Globe’s reigning Division 2 Athlete of the Year, the Nebraska-bound senior won Division 2, All-State, and New England titles at 220 pounds last year.

Braden Marceau-Olayinka, Melrose — In his first season competing on the mat, the Columbia-bound heavyweight was second in Division 3, sixth at All-States, and fifth in New England.

Sara McLaughlin, Scituate — A state champion at 100 pounds as an eighth grader, she did now allow a point in the girls’ tournament and compiled a 19-4 record wrestling with boys. She is the first All-American from Scituate following her seventh-place finish at nationals.

Alex Schaeublin, St. John’s Prep — The senior was the113-pound Division 1 champion, third in All-State, and fourth in New England last year.

Advertisement

James Tildsley, Shawsheen — As an eighth grader at Billerica High, he placed third in Division 2, and second at All-State and New England’s at 106 pounds. This season, as a freshman, he joins his brother, Sid, on the mat with Rams, moving up to 132.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — After quarterbacking the Rams to the Division 5 Super Bowl, the sophomore returns to the mat after a historic 60-0 freshman campaign in which he won Division 2, All-State, and New England titles at 132 pounds. He has jumped up to 138.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.