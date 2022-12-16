Mets reportedly land catcher Omar Narváez for two years, then sign five players to minors deals

New York re-signed righthanders Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, to minor league contracts. Outfielder Abraham Almonte and infielder José Peraza, who both spent a short time in the big leagues with the Red Sox, and righthander Jimmy Yacabonisalso also got minor league deals.

Narváez and the Mets agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been finalized.

NEW YORK — Not long after landing free-agent catcher Omar Narváez, the active New York Mets signed five players to minor league contracts Friday.

Advertisement

Narváez, who turns 31 in February, was an All-Star in 2021 with Milwaukee before batting just .206 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 84 games for the Brewers last season. He joins a crowded catching situation in New York and represents the latest significant addition to the free-spending Mets.

The team also has Tomás Nido, James McCann, and touted prospect Francisco Álvarez behind the plate.

Those three are all righthanded hitters, while Narváez provides a lefthanded bat. Now that Narváez is in the fold, New York could look to trade McCann or Nido.

Narváez gets an $8 million salary next year and has a $7 million player option for 2024.

The move would push New York’s record luxury tax payroll to around $360 million next year in the third season since owner Steve Cohen bought the team. He will be taxed at a 90 percent rate on every dollar above $293 million, the fourth and highest tax threshold — bringing the projected 2023 tab to about $85 million as of now.