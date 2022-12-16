Patriots rule out DeVante Parker, Isaiah Wynn, and Jalen Mills for game against Raiders

Parker, who suffered a head injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s win over the Cardinals , did not practice all week. Neither did Wynn, who will miss his fourth straight game.

The team ruled out wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot), and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders — and more absences could be on the horizon.

TUCSON — The Patriots will once again play shorthanded as they chase a playoff berth.

Mills, who hasn’t played since the Thanksgiving game in Minnesota, practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday but must have suffered a setback because he did not take the field on Friday.

Without Mills, the Patriots’ secondary will be tested in its effort to contain Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. During the teams’ joint practices in August, Mills was often tasked with matching up against Adams, who ranks near the top of the league in receptions (82, fifth), receiving yards (1,247, third), and receiving touchdowns (12, T-first).

“It was really special to see him up close on the practice field,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick recalled Friday. “Great ball skills, really smooth, very crafty, good runner, slick, good length, does a really good job changing speeds, he’s just a really hard guy to cover with elite ball skills, and elite intelligence and savviness.”

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones could earn some important snaps with Mills out, but he is listed as questionable to play because of a knee injury sustained Monday night. Jones returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday after being sidelined Wednesday and Thursday.

If Jones ends up being inactive, the Patriots will certainly be stretched at cornerback, with just Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, and Shaun Wade available. Safety Myles Bryant is also an option in the slot.

Offensively, the Patriots could potentially be without two of their most reliable playmakers: running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, both listed as questionable.

Stevenson, who injured his ankle Monday night, practiced in a limited fashion on Friday after not participating Wednesday or Thursday. His loss would be big, especially if Damien Harris (thigh) remains inactive, as well. Harris, who hasn’t played since Thanksgiving, practiced in a limited capacity all week and is also considered questionable.

If Stevenson and/or Harris cannot play, then rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris will likely earn significant snaps for the second straight week.

Meyers, who missed Monday night’s game with a concussion, participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday — the first time he took the practice field since suffering a head injury in the final minutes of the Week 13 loss to the Bills — but then did not participate on Thursday.

Also questionable for the Patriots are tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf/back) and long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle). Cajuste also was questionable for Monday’s game and logged only five special teams snaps, while Conor McDermott played 100 percent of the snaps at right tackle.

The Patriots signed long snapper Tucker Addington to the practice squad in case Cardona cannot play.

‘Can we move on?’

Belichick declined to comment further on the recent fiery outbursts from quarterback Mac Jones, saying he discussed the matter earlier this week.

“I already talked about that,” Belichick said.

The conversation Belichick referenced was his weekly radio appearance on WEEI. On Tuesday morning, the hosts asked Belichick about Jones shouting an expletive in frustration after the Patriots had to use a timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty early in the second half against Arizona.

Belichick did not offer much of a response, only saying that everyone on the team wants to get the plays in on time. He would not say whether he believes Jones’s reaction showed “passion.”

Senior football adviser Matt Patricia and offensive assistant Joe Judge said Tuesday that they welcome the emotional displays because they’re reflective of Jones’s competitiveness.

Asked Friday if he is in line with Patricia and Judge, Belichick would not say.

“I’m not going to keep repaving the same road here,” he said.

Asked if there is a benefit to being more stoic, Belichick said, “We’ve already talked about this. Can we move on?”

Condolences offered

Belichick offered his condolences to Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who died Monday night as a result of complications from a heart condition, noting that he should have done so during his news conference on Wednesday. Said Belichick, “He coached a lot of great players and developed a lot of players that played in the National Football League.”

