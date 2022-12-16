Pinning it down: Melrose heavyweight wrestler Braden Marceau-Olayinka overcame a winless start as a junior novice to become an undisputed senior stalwart

Walking down to the locker room last January, Marceau-Olayinka asked assistant coach Hagai “Huggy” Brandon of his chances for an upcoming Saturday meet.

Taking the mat for the first time a year ago as a junior, Marceau-Olayinka lost his first five matches. Then he missed a few practies with illness.

Two words changed the course of Braden Marceau-Olayinka’s wrestling career at Melrose High: zero percent.

On Jan. 15, 2022, Marceau-Olayinka earned a stunning pin over Milford heavyweight Michael Mastroianni, shoved Brandon in the chest, and defiantly repeated his words at him: “Zero percent?”

Melrose lost to Milford, but defeated Holliston and Wayland in the quad, yet the lasting powerful impression was the emergence of Marceau-Olayinka.

“I was so fired up and gained so much confidence,” Marceau-Olayinka said. “That was the turning point where I thought ‘There are a lot of good wrestlers here, and I’m one of them.’”

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound heavyweight finished off the drastic turnaround of his first year a second-place finish at the Division 3 championships, sixth place at All-States, and fifth place in New England.

“I don’t regret [what I said] because if I never said that, he might’ve quit, he might’ve had a losing season,” Brandon said. “It’s definitely brought us closer. I was in his corner for his All-State matches, his New England matches.”

With his dominant work on the offensive and defensive line for the Red Hawks football team (he was a Middlesex League all-conference selection this fall) and 3.92 GPA, Marceau-Olayinka earned 21 Division 1 college offers. In July, he committed to Columbia, and the Ivy League.

“That’s the decision I had to make, for not just the next four years, but the next 40 years as well,” Marceau-Olayinka said. “The Ivy League education, and not just one of the best educations in the country but in the world as well.”

Initially, Marceau-Olayinka wanted to play basketball, but didn’t crack the roster his freshman year. Wrestling coach Larry Tremblay tried to recruit him, and Marceau-Olayinka agreed to give it a shot as a sophomore. He kept his promise through the COVID year, and showed up as a junior for his debut.

“He’s a man of his word, and he told me he was going to come out the following year, and he did,” Tremblay said. “He proved everybody wrong. He’s so athletic, he’s scary to watch sometimes. He does somersaults, hand springs . . . for a big guy, that’s pretty impressive.”

But learning the sport did not come easily. Marceau-Olayinka said the first week of conditioning was “unlike anything else.”

“There were times where it got hard and it wasn’t clicking for me,” he said. “I wanted to quit, but I promised coach Tremblay that I’d be out. He was so great at encouraging me.”

Now a senior captain, Marceau-Olayinka is a leader for a program that owns three state titles since 2017 (2017, 2020, 2022). The Red Hawks started with a share of first place at the Ashland Early Bird tournament (Marceau-Olayinka did not compete; he was visiting Columbia).

“He’s incredibly intelligent,” Brandon said of the senior, who also works with the Melrose Alliance Against Violence through the student action board. “He’s been such a great leader and role model for the kids to have on the team. I’m so glad he stayed with the team and is accomplishing what he’s doing, because I don’t think anybody saw it coming.”

Near falls

▪ Eleven of 14 starters in the Shawsheen lineup were on the Gillette Stadium turf Dec. 2 when the Ram football team took on North Reading in the Division 5 Super Bowl. They came through on the mats, earning fourth place at the Blue Devil Classic in Salem, N.H., with the Tildsley brothers — James (freshman, 132 pounds) and Sid (sophomore, 138 pounds) — winning their weight classes.

“They rise to the occasion, they step up when they need to step up,” said Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt. “Every kid except for one won a match in the tournament, which gets us points for the team.”

In Oct. 2021, 36-year coach Mark Donovan died of bile duct cancer. On Dec. 6, the Rams were dealt another blow when Tony Ganchi, the 20-year president of the Friends of Shawsheen Wrestling, passed from pancreatic cancer. His son, Michael, an alumn of the wrestling program, is an assistant coach.

“We lost a couple of big dogs in our Shawsheen wrestling family,” Pratt said. “[The kids] use it as motivation. We always end the practice, ‘To coach Dunny.’ It’s how Dunny would have wanted. Instead of being depressed or sad, do what he’d want you to do. He’d want you to be a champion.”

▪ Triton swept its opening quad meet with Wellesley, Bedford, and North Middlesex. The two-time defending Cape Ann champions are led by junior captain Douglas Aylward and senior captain Ashton Wonson.

Triton coach Shawn McElligott lauded Aylward’s work ethic. “He’s never out of a match. He beat several kids [in February] that he lost to in January and December,” said the coach. “He always looks to improve.”

Wonson, 25-1 at the start of the 2022 postseason, was derailed by illness.

“This is my 25th year doing it,” McElligott said. “In 25 years we haven’t had a losing season. There’s an expectation to always be on some level competing well.”

▪ Tyler Knox dominated at 120 pounds as a junior at St. John’s Prep, capturing Division 1, All-State, New England, and national title. He did not yield a single point in a 54-0 season.

As a senior, he plans to focus on national tournaments and college opens, while moving up to 132 pounds, and bypass local tourneys, a decision he reached after talking with his parents and coaches.

“Last year I had a pretty dominant season,” Knox said. “The college opens, bigger high school tournaments and national tournaments are going to help me reach my highest ability, which I want to reach for Division 1 in college.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.