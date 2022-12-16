Pistons lose Cade Cunningham to season-ending shin surgery

DETROIT — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and 6 assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance on Nov. 9 in a loss to the Celtics at TD Garden.

He was voted to the NBA All-Rookie team last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds.