Pistons lose Cade Cunningham to season-ending shin surgery

By Associated PressUpdated December 16, 2022, 51 minutes ago
As a rookie last season, Cade Cunningham averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

DETROIT — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and 6 assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance on Nov. 9 in a loss to the Celtics at TD Garden.

He was voted to the NBA All-Rookie team last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds.

The Pistons have been among the worst teams in the league this season, potentially putting them in a position to draft 7-foot-4 French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama in June.

The Pistons said during a workout Thursday as part of his end-stage rehab for return to play, forward Isaiah Livers re-aggravated the joint in his right shoulder during contact and live play. Livers, who averages 5.8 points, will continue rehabilitation and be re-evaluated in two to three weeks by team medical staff.

