Red Sox trade Hoy Park to the Atlanta Braves

The Red Sox announced on Friday afternoon that they have traded infielder/outfielder Hoy Park to the Atlanta Braves for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Park, who was designated for assignment Tuesday, was acquired by the Red Sox in November.
Park, 26, played just 23 games for the Pirates in 2022, batting .216 with two home runs.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.