Sunday looms as either Lionel Messi’s coronation or Kylian Mbappé’s ascension

Messi’s club career with Barcelona was taking off in ‘06, but little did anyone know his World Cups were going to mean mostly disappointment. On Messi’s 19th birthday, he entered as a late substitute for Javier Saviola as Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-1, in extra time in Leipzig, Germany. Things seemed promising for the Albiceleste, but Messi watched from the bench as they lost to the hosts on penalty kicks in Berlin. The plan was to get Messi in as a sub, but after an injury to goalkeeper Roberto Abbondanzieri, Argentina countered Germany’s size with striker Julio Cruz.

When their teams meet in Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, it will be Messi’s last chance at a championship. Mbappé, meanwhile, could just be getting started.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé were each 19 years old when they competed in their first World Cup. Messi’s initial tournament ended in the quarterfinals with Argentina in 2006; Mbappé finished on top with France in 2018.

Messi has not missed a World Cup match since, tying a tournament record with his 25th appearance in Wednesday’s 3-0 semifinal victory over Croatia.

Mbappé is on pace to surpass Messi, and possibly everyone else in World Cup history. Mbappé has nine goals in 13 matches and is tied with Messi for the scoring lead with five goals in this tournament. France has an 11-0-0 World Cup record with Mbappé starting. He was in reserve, along with several French stars, in a 1-0 group-stage loss to Tunisia last month, but chances are Mbappé is not going to be on the bench when it counts in the future.

Mbappé is surrounded by exceptional teammates, but he is also fortunate to have a coach, Didier Deschamps, with the wisdom to put him in the lineup almost no matter what. That decision might seem a no-brainer, but Argentina’s cautious use of Messi in 2006 shows the fallibility of coaches. A similar situation occurred at the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup in the Netherlands. Then, Argentina went with a Messi-less lineup in the opener and lost, 1-0, to the US. After that, Messi started every game, and the Albiceleste juniors won the tournament.

As for the debate about soccer’s greatest players, this World Cup has seen the demise of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving the final to either crown Messi as the best of his generation or confirm Mbappé's succession to the throne. That is the power of the World Cup, which actually occupies only a fraction of players’ time — about a month every four years.

Fate, as much as finances, has conspired to set Messi and Mbappé against each other in Doha after bringing them together as teammates at Paris Saint-Germain — a club backed by the Qatari Investment Authority.

It should be noted no players are required to participate in the World Cup. Messi ($78 million annually) and Mbappé ($60 million) could just as well sit back and collect their paychecks from PSG. The winning team Sunday will divvy up $42 million among 26 players, little more than a week’s worth for Messi in his day job.

The game’s highest earners are playing for national pride and personal glory, but let’s not forget sponsorship obligations. They have entire countries behind them, but they are also backed by multinational apparel rivals — Adidas with Argentina and Messi, and Nike with Mbappé and France.

Then there is the officiating factor, which has come into focus during some testy knockout-round matches. Argentina likely lost a campaign for a Spanish-speaking crew, but the Albiceleste might be consoled by the fact Poland’s Szymon Marciniak is also sponsored by Adidas.

Will Marciniak protect Argentinians, as Nicola Rizzoli failed to do when Gonzalo Higuaín was clocked by Germany’s Manuel Neuer in the 2014 final? Will he allow the French a couple takedowns in the penalty area, as Wilton Sampaio did in its quaterfinal with England? Even with the benefit of VAR replays, referees have had to weather some difficult situations.

All things considered, there is nothing like winning the World Cup to be rated among the all-time greatest. Four years ago, France bid adieu to the Argentinians, 4-3, in the Round of 16.

On Sunday, win or lose, the World Cup will say adiós to Leo.