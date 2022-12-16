Unable to show Celtics what he could do because of injury, Bol Bol is blossoming with Magic

But Boston went over the luxury tax threshold after acquiring Derrick White from the Spurs at the Feb. 10 trade deadline. So later that day it sent Bol, Dozier, a future second-round pick, and cash to the Magic in exchange for a protected future second-round pick, helping the team dip back under the tax line.

It was mostly a salary-clearing move, since Dozier was out for the year after tearing his ACL and Bol was expected to be sidelined 8-12 weeks following foot surgery. The Celtics did have interest in Bol, a 7-foot-2-inch center who was selected 44th overall in 2019, and intended to give him a closer look late in the season before he became a restricted free agent.

Last January, the Celtics acquired center Bol Bol and guard P.J. Dozier from the Nuggets in a three-team trade in which they sent Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs.

Advertisement

No one thought much of the exchange then, but Bol has emerged as an essential piece for a young Magic team. The 23-year-old has started 25 of 30 games for Orlando and entered Friday night’s game at TD Garden averaging 12.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“I think just the more games and the more minutes he plays I think there’s a comfort level that comes in there,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He’s gaining chemistry and continuity with that group and his teammates, but he’s a worker. Our coaches have done a phenomenal job with him, keeping him prepared, keeping him ready for games and he’s willing to work and wants to work.”

Mosley said that Bol, the son of former NBA center Manute Bol, may have found some motivation after being discarded twice in a one-month span. (The Nuggets initially agreed to trade him to the Pistons, but that deal was nullified when Bol failed to receive medical clearance.)

Advertisement

“I think [our front office] had a great belief in what his abilities were, knowing that he’s a great kid,” Mosley said. “He loves the game; he’s got a great basketball IQ. So it’s just a matter of when things happen that light clicks on for some guys. And right now it’s clicking for him.”

Robert Williams makes season debut

Celtics center Robert Williams, who had been sidelined since undergoing a maintenance surgery on his left knee Sept. 23, made his season debut, coming off the bench Friday night.

“From the standpoint of rim protection, I think he’ll give our guys confidence just being able to guard the ball a little bit even more aggressively, because they know they have help and size behind,” coach Joe Mazzulla said. “Offensively, screening, vertical spacing.”

Mazzulla said that Williams would not be on a minutes restriction, but added that the team would be cautious after the long layoff.

“It’s just, he hasn’t played in six months,” Mazzulla said. “And so it’s just making sure we don’t overuse him. And we’ve just got to manage his minutes, how he feels, how he’s playing. So it’s not necessarily a minutes restriction. It’s just more about how he’s doing during the game and then how he is after each game.”

Al Horford returns from five-game absence

Celtics forward Al Horford, who had missed three games in COVID-19 protocols and two to be with his family for the birth of his daughter, also returned and was in the starting lineup.end add

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.