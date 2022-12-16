fb-pixel Skip to main content
Zach Wilson to start at QB for Jets Sunday after Mike White was not cleared by doctors

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press,Updated December 16, 2022, 17 minutes ago
Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick last year, was benched last month to focus on improving his mental approach and mechanics, but will get the start Sunday.Adam Hunger/Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play.

White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets' 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. He finished the game, but was examined at a hospital afterward.

White was cleared to practice and said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday, but team doctors wouldn't clear him for contact. Saleh said White sought other outside medical opinions to see if he could get cleared for contact, but he did not get that clearance.

“We've got to protect the player from the player,” Saleh said.

Saleh said the Jets will re-evaluate White's injury Monday, but acknowledged it will be a short turnaround with New York hosting Jacksonville next Thursday night.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick last year, was benched last month to focus on improving his mental approach and mechanics. The Jets elevated him earlier this week from No. 3 behind White and Joe Flacco to No. 2.

