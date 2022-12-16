4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue

LONDON — Four people were hospitalized in critical condition on Friday after a suspected crush at a London concert venue.

Police said eight people were taken to hospitals after being caught in a crowd of people trying to get into the O2 Brixton Academy, where Nigerian singer Asake was performing. Two other injured people were treated at the scene.

Police said emergency services were called Thursday night after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets.” Video from outside the venue shows scores of people pushing to get in.