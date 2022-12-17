Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A red-necked grebe and a cackling goose at the Onota Lake in Pittsfield, an Iceland gull at Silver Lake in Pittsfield, 16 red crossbills at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox and 35 evening grosbeaks at the Hop Brook Wildlife Management Area.

Highlights last week included a rare slaty-backed gull in Provincetown Harbor, four continuing “wandering” trumpeter swans in Worcester County, a barnacle goose in the Woburn area, a continuing Townsend’s warbler at Boston’s Public Garden, a MacGillivray’s warbler at the McLaughlin Woods in Boston and a “rare” Smith’s longspur in Hadley.,

Advertisement

Cape Cod: In Provincetown, a Pacific loon at Herring Cove Beach and a slaty-backed gull that has been at Provincetown Harbor for several days. “This Northeastern Asian gull is one of only 10 previous MA records,” according to the Mass Audubon. Two late snowy egrets at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, a glaucous gull at Corporation Beach in Dennis and an “out of season” blue-winged teal in Marstons Mills, according to the Mass Audubon.

Essex County: A lingering cattle egret at the Allyn Cox Reservation, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at the Appleton Farms in Ipswich, a thick-billed murre at Halibut Point State Park, 79 common murres at Andrews Point in Rockport and 12 red crossbills at Plum Island.

Franklin County: Eight pine grosbeaks in Orange.

Hampden County: Two Lapland longspurs at the Longmeadow Flats and a common redpoll at a feeder in Granville.

Hampshire County: A Smith’s longspur on Cemetery Road in Hadley “for only the 6th record for Massachusetts,” according to the Mass Audubon.

Middlesex County: A peripatetic barnacle goose at the Woburn Country Club, the Horn Pond Recreation Area and Library Park in Woburn. A tundra swan at the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, a redhead at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, a great cormorant at the Mystic Lakes and an orange-crowned warbler in Natick.

Advertisement

Nantucket: A late great egret and a late tree swallow at Madaket.

Norfolk County: A snow goose at the Cohasset Golf Club, an Iceland gull and a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag, two black guillemots at Sandy Beach in Cohasset, a Baltimore oriole in Westwood and a late rose-breasted grosbeak in Franklin.

Plymouth County: A greater white-fronted goose at the Eel River Preserve, three sandhill cranes in Plympton and a palm warbler at World’s End in Hingham.

Suffolk County: A snow goose at Franklin Park, a continuing Townsend’s warbler at Boston’s Public Garden and a MacGillivray’s warbler at the McLaughlin Woods.

Worcester County: Four wandering trumpeter swans at Linwood Pond in Northbridge that have been seen in Worcester County in recent weeks, a red-breasted merganser and an Iceland gull at Flint Pond and five pine grosbeaks in Athol.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.