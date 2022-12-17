Boston police officer on leave following domestic violence arrest

A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the Boston Police Department said in a statement Friday.

James Kenneally, a member of the force since 1997, was arrested shortly after 1:35 p.m. Monday on a charge of assault and battery, police said. The department declined to elaborate on details about the incident beyond their statement.

Kenneally was arraigned Tuesday in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on personal recognizance, according to court records. His attorney, Bryan Decker, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.