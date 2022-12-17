Boston police seek identity of man who allegedly attacked three females in Back Bay/South End area

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly attacked three females in separate incidents near Back Bay Station Saturday, the department said
The man allegedly attacked the women at 130 Dartmouth St. 145 Dartmouth St. and Dartmouth Street at Appleton Street between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Boston police said in a statement.
The man is described as a Black male, approximately 5′11″, wearing a black jacket and a black hat, the statement said.
Anyone with information about the man should contact detectives at 617-343-5619.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.