Freetown stabbing sparks search for missing toddler, found alone in woods, police say

Duarte, 25, fled on foot with her daughter before officers arrived, according to the statement.

The 2-year-old girl had been with her mother, Angel-Leah Duarte, after Duarte allegedly stabbed a 61-year-old woman in the face, police said. The victim, covered in blood, had gone to the home of a neighbor, who called the authorities at around 8:22 p.m.

A toddler was found alone in the woods in Freetown during Friday night’s storm and taken to a local hospital after authorities launched an intensive search for her after her mother allegedly stabbed another woman, according to police.

A resident told police where Duarte was and officers took her into custody, the statement said, but the child was nowhere to be seen. Duarte was transported to a hospital but it was not clear why.

Advertisement

The girl was finally found in a wooded area at 10:57 p.m. by a police drone equipped with a thermal camera in a search that included local police and fire, K-9 units, drones. and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.

She was taken to a local hospital due to her prolonged exposure to the rain and cold in Friday’s storm.

After Duarte’s discharge from the hospital, she was arrested and taken to the police station where bail was set at $50,000.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the Fall River Justice Center on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

No further information was available.

Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jmarrerosuarez.