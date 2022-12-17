Globe Santa brought them gifts, now they’re giving back

Some still recall in detail what the boxes contained — a little red suitcase, a fire truck (with a ladder), a teddy bear. Some remember only that it felt like a miracle.

They remember the boxes of gifts that appeared, as if by magic, when they were kids.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time.

They are Globe Santa’s donors today. When they were children, Globe Santa gave to them. Now, they donate in memory of a time when they were in need, and Globe Santa came to their aid.

“Every toy that I ever got at Christmas, was because Globe Santa brought them to me,” one wrote in a note accompanying his donation.

“In the mid-’60s after my father died, Globe Santa helped my family,” wrote another, donating from New Hampshire.

Joe and Winnie Malfesi, who now live in Maryland, donate in memory of Globe Santa’s generosity toward Winnie’s family.

“It made such a difference for our family,” Joe Malfesi said in an e-mail. “The McDonough family had 11 children. We would not have had much without the generosity of the people donating to Globe Santa. It’s the reason we contribute every year, so other children may have a happy holiday season.”

From Providence, R.I., Ken Dec wrote “a grateful recipient as a child. Thank you forever.”

Dec, now a global marketing specialist, shared his story. “It was 1974. I was 14 years old, the oldest of five, and our Dad had disappeared. He’d just left; we had no idea whether he was alive or dead.”

Christmas was coming. One December night, when all the other kids were in bed, Dec was up doing homework, keeping his mother company.

“We heard a commotion outside,” he said. “We looked out and saw two men in our driveway with a van, unloading boxes.”

They were from Globe Santa. “I will never forget that. It was an absolute Christmas miracle,” he said. “It is why I donate to Globe Santa every year and will do so until I leave this earth.

Rita Cornelio remembers writing to Globe Santa herself. She and her mother had emigrated from Italy in 1956 and were living in Boston’s North End. Her father was in Argentina. Her mother was working seven days a week, leaving her in the care of the Sisters of St. Joseph. The sisters told her about an organization that helped children at Christmastime. Cornelio decided to write them a letter. She was 7.

And a box arrived, with toys and a teddy bear. ‘I’d never seen a teddy bear before,” she said. “That was special.”

Cornelio, owner of Mystic Valley Travel for 40 years, gives back now through the Medford Chapter of the Kiwanis Club. She has been its Globe Santa ambassador since 2019.

Cheryl Wheeler’s support of Globe Santa has included strong-arming her employers, Cambridge-based pharmaceutical companies, who have responded generously.

“Globe Santa is near and dear to me,” Wheeler said. The youngest of six growing up, “We were in hard times. My experience is firsthand.”

Her father had died, and her mother had moved them to Boston.

“She really did not have two nickels to rub together,” Wheeler said. “She was a proud woman, probably embarrassed to ask for help.”

But she asked.

“And suddenly we had all these Christmas presents.” Wheeler said she couldn’t help wondering, “Maybe there really is a Santa Claus.”

She remembers elementary school fund-raisers for Globe Santa, little envelopes with a red Santa Claus stamp on them. “My mother made sure we put money in. ‘We needed Globe Santa when you guys were small,’ she said, ‘So now we have to give back.’ ”

The lesson stayed with her. “My mother was the strongest person I knew, so to see her struggling. You never forget those moments.” She thinks about the people whose generosity helped her family 50 years ago and wishes she could thank them. “They gave us hope, and a really nice Christmas, in a year when we really needed it.”

Comedians for Globe Santa at Giggles Comedy Club in Saugus. Front row (from left): Tony V; Todd Angrily, official national anthem singer for the Boston Bruins; Steve Castraberti, owner of Prince Pizzeria. Back row (from left): Giggles owner Mike Clarke, comedian Johnny Pizzi, Giggles owner Sharon McGrath, Lenny Clarke, Trish Castraberti, Globe Santa, Dave Russo, Globe Santa Executive Director Bill Connolly, and Paul Gilligan. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/Josh Reynolds

Comedian Lenny Clarke still remembers the Christmas when he was 11. His father was too sick to work, leaving his mother to tell their eight children that there could be no gifts that Christmas.

His older sister secretly wrote to Globe Santa. And boxes filled with toys showed up on their Cambridge porch, including a fire truck and firefighter’s helmet for Lenny.

“It was the greatest Christmas of my life,” he said.

For the past 10 years Clarke has given back, by donating his time, with other comedians, to Globe Santa Comedy Night, at Giggles, the comedy club at Prince Pizzeria, on Route 1 in Saugus.

“I’ll never forget what they did for us — never, never, never.”

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.