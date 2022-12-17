‘He’s a perfect choice:’ Observers hail reported pick of Joe Kennedy III as special envoy for Northern Ireland

Biden has long paid close attention to Irish affairs, and the post is seen as a critical role with UK and EU officials hammering out a post-Brexit protocol governing how trade will flow through Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which still share an open border. Voters in the United Kingdom decided to leave the European Union in 2016.

The appointment of Kennedy, 42, as the next special envoy was reported by several media outlets, including Politico, Bloomberg, and the Washington Post. The Globe was not able to independently verify those reports Saturday.

President Biden’s reported choice of former US Representative Joseph Kennedy III to serve as special envoy for Northern Ireland amid critical trade talks between the United Kingdom and European Union was largely hailed Saturday by Massachusetts political observers.

Advertisement

Kennedy, who served nearly a decade in the House of Representatives, is well-equipped to navigate the diplomatic and technical challenges ahead, many Massachusetts politicians and political observers said on Saturday.

Alan D. Solomont, a former US ambassador to Spain and Andorra for the Obama administration, said Kennedy has “great insight and wisdom” on the issues, and develops meaningful relationships easily — a critical skill in diplomacy.

“His experience in the Congress gives him enormous command of the issues he’ll be dealing with,” Solomont said. “I really can’t think of anybody better suited to this position.”

If chosen, Kennedy would fill a role that has been vacant since early 2021 when Mick Mulvaney, who served as the envoy for President Trump, left the post.

If Biden does name Kennedy — whose name carries widespread respect in Europe, particularly Ireland — to serve as special envoy, it underscores the importance the United States places on those negotiations, observers said.

“The Kennedy family has been involved with Ireland forever and there’s no better collaborator and partner than Joe Kennedy,” said Philip Johnston, a former state Democratic party chairperson. “He’s a perfect choice for this role.”

Advertisement

Praise for the presumed Kennedy appointment wasn’t universal, however.

Thomas Whalen, an associate professor of social sciences at Boston University, questioned whether the former lawmaker had developed the skills necessary for the job while serving for less than a decade in the House of Representatives.

Biden has a long-standing relationship with the Kennedy family and was particularly close to the former lawmaker’s legendary great-uncle, the late US Senator Edward M. Kennedy.

“If he [didn’t] have that Kennedy famous last name, I don’t think he’d be even considered for this important post,” Whalen said. “The question is, does Joseph Kennedy III have the diplomatic skill to pull it off, to make a difference? And I think that’s where the jury’s still out.”

Before entering politics, Kennedy graduated from Stanford University, and worked in the Dominican Republic with the Peace Corps. He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School, where he studied under US Senator Elizabeth Warren when she was a professor. He also worked as an assistant district attorney in Massachusetts before launching his first House campaign in 2012.

Kennedy, who was a member of the chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee, served as a congressman from 2013 to 2021. He left office after a failed bid to unseat a fellow Democrat, US Senator Edward J. Markey, in 2020.

Since then, Kennedy has continued to focus on politics, including the launch last year of a political action committee intended to grow grassroots organizing efforts across the country. He is married to Lauren Birchfield Kennedy, the founder and CEO of the childcare advocacy group Neighborhood Villages, and the couple live with their two young children in Newton, according to his website.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Kennedy did not respond Saturday to requests for comment on the reported appointment. The White House had “nothing to preview or share” Saturday on the reported appointment, a spokesperson said in an e-mailed response to a Globe inquiry.

He is the son of former US representative Joseph P. Kennedy II, the great-nephew of President John F. Kennedy, and the grandson of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

The appointment of Kennedy to Northern Ireland, should it happen, would carry powerful symbolic value. Kennedy’s relatives were part of the process that brought peace to Northern Ireland nearly a quarter century ago.

Among them were Kennedy’s great-aunt, the late Jean Kennedy Smith, who served as ambassador to Ireland for several years in the 1990s, and Senator Kennedy, who helped bring about the agreement that ended sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

Another Kennedy relative, Caroline Kennedy, JFK’s daughter, serves as ambassador to Australia and served in the same role in Japan. Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the wife of Senator Kennedy, is ambassador to Austria.

Whalen, the BU professor, said that Kennedy Smith did not have a great deal of diplomatic experience before her ambassadorial appointment, and she succeeded in the role. But a lack of diplomatic experience can backfire.

Advertisement

Someone with a great deal of experience is needed for the special envoy’s work, which will have far-reaching implications for Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States, Whalen said.

“Joseph Kennedy [III] has shown me nothing up to this point that he can handle such responsibilities,” Whalen said.

Steven Grossman, a former Democratic National Committee chairman and state treasurer, said Kennedy has been able to build trust and credibility with both colleagues, as well as those who disagree with him on issues.

Grossman pointed to Kennedy’s 2015 decision to support President Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran as an example of the former lawmaker’s ability to make a tough choice — and keep the respect of all sides in the debate afterward.

At the time, Kennedy acknowledged some people were “disappointed and some grateful” for his decision.

Grossman said Kennedy listened to the differing points of view on the agreement before making his decision.

“People in political life tend to be great talkers, not always great listeners,” Grossman said. “And I think Joe is one of those people who has built a career on being a great listener.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.