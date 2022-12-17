Man arrested at NYC bus station for Stoughton murder

Authorities said Carter holds previous addresses in Stoughton and Brockton and had a “relationship history” with the victim.

Victor Carter, 39, was wanted for the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner , whose body was found in an outbuilding behind a home on Park Street in Stoughton on Tuesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

A man was arrested at a New York City bus terminal Saturday on a warrant charging him the murder of a woman in Stoughton last week, officials said.

Carter was arrested by officers with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department early Saturday afternoon following an investigation by Stoughton police, State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the statement said.

“We extend our particular gratitude to the Port Authority Police for their help and assistance in their jurisdiction,” Morrissey said in a statement.

Carter will appear in court in New York to begin his rendition to Massachusetts where he will be arraigned in Stoughton District Court at a later date, the district attorney’s office said.

In his statement, Morrissey urged anyone who feels unsafe in their relationship or knows someone in a dangerous relationship to call SafeLink, the state’s confidential hotline for domestic violence services, at 877-785-2020.

