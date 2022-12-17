Storm leaves thousands without power in N.H.

Eversource was reporting about 11,295 customers without power shortly after 11 p.m., representing about 2 percent of customers the utility serves, according to its website . The company said it had restored power to more than 87,000 customers since the storm began.

Crews appeared to be making progress as the number of power outages reported by utility companies in the state fell as the night went on.

More than 25,000 electricity customers in New Hampshire were still without power as of about 8 p.m. Saturday after a storm moved across the state the day and night prior and dropped more than a foot of snow in some areas, state officials said.

The majority of the Eversource outages were focused in the state’s southwestern region around Keene and Peterborough, where 21 inches of snow accumulated by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, and slightly north toward Claremont and Sunapee, which had about 18 inches of snow.

Another cluster had formed to the east near the border with Maine in areas from Rochester up to the Conway area, not far from Albany where 25 inches of snow were reported Saturday morning, according to the weather service.

The New Hampshire Electric Co-Op was also faced with outages affecting about 3,500 customers as of about 11 p.m., according to its website. Like Eversource, most of these outages appeared in communities near the state’s borders with Vermont and Maine.

Liberty Utilities had about 680 customers without power as of 11 p.m., mostly in the Hanover and Lebanon areas, according to an online outage map.

Meanwhile, Unitil was reporting zero outages among its 78,648 customers in New Hampshire.

