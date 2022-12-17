This Santa’s got a real beard, a red suit, and a big heart

It’s the jolly ol’ elf himself. There’s absolutely no doubt about it.

The Maine license plate on his Toyota Highlander parked in the driveway reads simply, “Claus,” and it doesn’t take a hard-boiled, investigative reporter to figure out his famous first name.

WELLS, Maine — The kindly old man with a white beard and an honest-to-goodness twinkle in his pale-blue eyes welcomes me into his cozy home and I immediately know I’m in the right place.

He’s wearing a red long-sleeved shirt and red suspenders. And he sits there before a perfectly trimmed tree. It takes every micron of the hard-earned, professional self-restraint that I possess to stop me from leaping into his lap and rattling off my Christmas wish list.

But Santa Claus already knows.

He’s heard it all. He’s made lots of lists. He’s checked all of them at least twice. And — giving you the benefit of the doubt — he’s going to put you squarely in the nice — not naughty — category this Christmastime.

And then he’ll jump into his sleigh again and sail off into the magic of another Christmas season, the time of year little boys and girls will never forget, and will remember even when their youthful years are fond-but-faded and distant memories.

A long time ago, people called him Dave Banks.

And in the days before he supervised that magical toy workshop at the North Pole, he was a little boy who enjoyed the magic of Christmas, snuggled tightly into his bed in Littleton, Massachusetts.

“My father was born on Christmas Day,’’ he told me the other day when I paid him a pre-Christmas-rush visit. “I often wonder if I was meant to be Santa that way.’’

It sure seems like it. Call it destiny. Or divine intervention. Or maybe it’s that magical dust that someone once sprinkled over him.

But as the December calendar grows short, this Santa allows his thoughts to drift back to the days when he was just a little kid in his boyhood bedroom.

“I can remember — I couldn’t have been more than 4 or 5 years old — and my uncle had given me a Tonka truck,” he said. “It was a cab-over and a trailer, carrying logs or whatever. And that’s the first real toy that I can remember. I played with that thing. And I played with it.

“My earliest memory is of that truck. Opening it up. And I thought: This is just so cool.”

He recalls being snuggled under the covers and dreaming of the daylight to come.

“I don’t know if I could hear the reindeer on the roof,” he said. “I guess I never did. But I mean we would wake up. I don’t know. First light. There would be the four of us going down the stairs. And we couldn’t open our presents until our parents got up.”

I know the feeling. You probably do, too.

As the days grow impossibly short and deeply dark, the holiday spirit can brighten our spirits and soothe our souls.

And, if you’re lucky enough to have a child in your home or your neighborhood or your ZIP code, you don’t have to look far to realize that the spirit of Christmas is not something manufactured in the factories of the big-box stores.

It’s right there before you.

It’s in the eyes of the child who lives with you, or that kid next door for whom Christmas is as real as mom and dad.

If you spend enough time with Dave Banks, he’ll allow Santa to drift briefly into the background for a bit and sketch for you his path to the sleigh.

He graduated from Littleton High School in 1960, and recalls hanging around with his two uncles who ran a local welding business. He did odd painting jobs for them for pocket change and then, later, after high school, he earned enough money to buy a new car — a 1962 Chevy II.

One of his uncles was a member of the local fire department, another was on the Littleton board of selectmen — a connection that led to a brief stint as a member of the local police force when he was just in his early 20s.

“It didn’t suit me well,” he said of the police work, recalling a dark incident when an intoxicated man — determined to drive to see his children — resisted Banks’s efforts to take the car keys from him.

It was that episode with a deeply troubled and decidedly dangerous man that Banks would like to forget and did not want to discuss in detail. But suffice it to say that there was imminent danger and nearly mortal circumstances.

His police training saved Dave Banks’s life that night.

He had an 18-month-old son at the time.

“And so I quit the police department, and ran the Nashoba Valley Sporting Goods store for six or eight years and then the big-box stores came along,” he said, describing an employment path that morphed into a 27-year career with New England Telephone and, later, Nynex.

He was a technician performing installation and repair work, ending up as the manager of one of the company’s training divisions.

He and his wife, Kathleen, have four children, Charles, Mark, Shawnna, and Shannon, who doubtlessly have heard their dad’s stories about Christmastime on New Estate Road in Littleton when his house was full of uncles and a Christmas tree “with about 40 pounds of tinsel on it.”

His first gig as Santa came along when he was in his early 40s and he had a full salt-and-pepper beard.

“One day before the company Christmas party someone said to me, ‘Would you like to be Santa?’” he recalled. “And I said, ‘Sure, I’ll be Santa.’ I didn’t have a suit so they rented me a cheap suit and I did that for like three years.”

That was 40 years ago in the pre-Internet era when he portrayed Santa Claus the way he thought he should be portrayed.

“I made every mistake that a person could make,” he told me.

Like what?

Don’t promise the kids specific presents. Keep your story straight about those reindeer. And have a back-story ready in case you need it.

He spreads out his visits these days. “I think I’ve got four left,” he said when I sat with him. He’s scaled down his schedule, an acknowledgment of his age and the toll on his body.

“I’ll do it until the Lord says I can’t anymore,” he said. “But I’ve been cutting back.”

But he smiled as if to say: But I’m still Santa.

“Most children want to know where the reindeer are,” he said of his St. Nick gig, which keeps him busy two or three times a week this time of year. “I’m sitting in their house and they ask, ‘Where are the reindeer? Are they up on the roof? Are they in the backyard?’

“And I say, ‘No.’ And the kids say, ‘Why not?’ And I say, ‘They only fly on Christmas Eve.’ Then the kids say, ‘Well, how did you get here?’ And I tell them, ‘Well, I got here because I had to fly by plane and land here and then drive over here. And that’s my car parked right out there. You can see my license plate.’

“And the next question is: ‘How many elves do you have?’ And I give them some fantastic answer. Four or five thousand. And the kids ask: ‘What do they do?’ And I tell them, ‘Well, it depends on the size. The little ones work on the small toys. And the bigger ones take care of the reindeer.’

“And you just have to remember that. But once you’ve got it down, it becomes automatic. And then you sound real.”

Real? Dave Banks is real. He turned 80 last May.

That’s a lot of Christmas memories now well preserved and finely polished once again this magical time of year, when little boys and little girls are snuggled tightly into their beds, perhaps in rooms dimly lit by the orange glow of electric candles taped to their windowsills.

They’ll drift off to sleep and — the luckiest of them — will dream of magical sleigh rides and reindeer and a kindly, jolly man with a sack full of toys and goodies and wonderfully fulfilled wishes.

And, if they listen closely, perhaps they will hear Santa’s well-practiced, deep-voiced, midnight farewell.

“Merry Christmas to all,” he’ll say as he drives out of sight. “And to all a good night.”

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.