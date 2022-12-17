fb-pixel Skip to main content

Transit Police seek to identify suspect in alleged assault at MBTA Downtown Crossing station

By Jesús Marrero Suárez Globe Correspondent,Updated December 17, 2022, 14 minutes ago

Transit Police are looking for a man in connection to an indecent assault and battery incident which occurred Friday at the MBTA Downtown Crossing station, the agency said.

The incident happened at the station’s Chauncy Street entrance at around 2:30 p.m., police said.

No further information is being released, said Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan in an e-mail.

The department urges those with any information on the incident or who recognize the suspect to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at (617) 222-1050 or send an anonymous text at 873873.

Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jmarrerosuarez.

