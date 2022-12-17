NIMBY? For homeless people, everywhere is someone’s backyard

Shirley Leung’s “Fighting homelessness, and ‘not in my backyard’ ” (Page A1, Dec. 8) describes the challenges of creating supportive housing and the fear about what it may mean for a community. However, as organizations that work closely with supportive housing and its residents, we see its transformative power.

Supportive housing can help stop the cycle of chronic and high-need homelessness and strengthen our communities at the same time.

Supportive housing provides affordable homes for those experiencing long-term homelessness and those with complex health challenges. Wraparound services connect residents to their doctors and other resources, and case managers support stable homes and positive relationships with the surrounding community.

Without supportive housing, our communities face ever-growing street homelessness. With supportive housing, our most vulnerable neighbors have a place to thrive and be part of our communities — and off the streets.

Last year, we launched a coalition with the goal of creating 4,000 supportive homes by 2027 for those experiencing chronic and high-need homelessness.

We have committed leadership from Governor-elect Maura Healey. Legislators have proposed innovative policies to transform our approach to homelessness, and local officials are prioritizing supportive housing.

There’s never been a better moment to put Massachusetts on a path to ending chronic and high-need homelessness through supportive housing.

Joe Finn

President and executive director

Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance

Eric Shupin

Director of public policy

Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association

Christi Staples

Vice president, policy and government relations

United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley

Boston





Vulnerable population needs more than ‘three hots and a cot’

Homelessness is a serious public health issue in its own right. The longer you stay at a shelter, the sicker you can get physically, mentally, and spiritually. The homeless population here deserves more than the proverbial “three hots and a cot.” We need to link support services for substance use disorder and mental illness to permanent housing for the people who desperately need it if we are going to have long-term results.

Housing without support is a prescription for disaster.

David Gleason

Mashpee

The writer, a licensed clinical social worker, is a retired substance use disorder counselor.





Why does Dorchester have to be the go-to community?

People in Dorchester don’t say not in my backyard. We say why does Dorchester have a disproportionate number of homeless shelters, shelters for battered women, halfway houses, etc. compared with surrounding towns and cities? Has anyone asked each person who is homeless what their last permanent home was? You’ll find they don’t all come from Dorchester.

Eileen Padua

Dorchester





Charlestown resident sees project for what it is: a place to call home

As one of the few residents of the Charlestown Navy Yard who is in favor of the Constitution Inn project, I’ve witnessed fear being fueled, with some warning of the “dire consequences” of allowing “those people” to move into “our neighborhood.” We need to focus on the facts. Simply put, the Charlestown project, the conversion of an unused hotel, would provide housing for chronically homeless individuals. Yet opponents seem certain that Mass. and Cass is coming to Charlestown.

The fact is that there will be a screening process so that only those who meet the criteria will be given an opportunity to move into the facility, which will have resources to support the residents. This facility will not be a homeless shelter, nor a rehab center or recovery house. It will be housing for those who need a place to live.

I learned about homeless shelters by volunteering at the Pine Street Inn for more than 30 years. When I started, I had a fear of “those people” who were different. After a few months of interacting with them, I learned one important fact: They were human beings who had come upon hard times and just needed a break in life — a shelter, some food, and a bed. The shelter was just a temporary solution.

Life is not perfect. We all will make mistakes, but in our gifted country we sometimes get another chance and we, as a society, need to help the less fortunate. Homelessness and addiction was not their goal; life happened, and now they need help.

I stand with some of my neighbors who welcome “those people” with an opportunity for decent housing “in my backyard.” The Constitution Inn is that opportunity.

Michael W. Kelleher III

Charlestown