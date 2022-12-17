Participation in Newton Riverside talks not only appropriate, but ‘an obligation’

The process worked

I was dismayed to hear the incredible and historic efforts of the Newton Lower Falls and Auburndale communities denigrated by Greg Reibman as “a handful of abutters” who “hijacked” the Riverside project in Newton. (“Riverside mixed-use project is delayed by rising costs,” Metro, Dec. 11).

Many more than a handful of neighbors had serious concerns about the scope, scale, and design of the huge new Riverside proposal, including increased traffic and noise, impact on the environment, school crowding, and the lack of green space. In fact, initially, a considerable number of those who spoke at public meetings opposed the development altogether. A dedicated group of community members came together to conscientiously examine the details of the proposal, spending hundreds of hours meeting with councilors and the developer, as well as poring over plans, diagrams, maps, traffic reports, budgets, and so on. Our participation was not only entirely appropriate, but our obligation as citizens of Newton. The process was not derailed by these efforts, but enabled the community, the developer, and the city to come to an agreement.