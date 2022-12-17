Bergeron saluted for reaching 1,000 points

“I just hope he doesn’t want to be a head coach, because we came out and played our best period of the game,” Montgomery said. “That speaks volumes, one how much I trust him, and how much the players listen to him.”

Montgomery didn’t think he was getting through with his intermission comments in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Columbus. So with 40 seconds left in the second, he told Bergeron: It’s your locker room.

Patrice Bergeron has no career plans beyond this season. Coach Jim Montgomery hopes the captain doesn’t want his job.

After Bergeron’s message — take care of details, be accountable to each other, and empty the tank — the Bruins earned a win for their captain on a day he was celebrated for scoring his 1,000th point on Nov. 21 in Tampa.

“It was special. It means a lot,” said Bergeron, whose three children, Zach, Victoria, and Noah, were plodding around the dressing room afterward. They wrote “Congratulations Dad” on the team’s touchscreen video board.

“I’ve been around for a long time in this city, playing in front of these fans, and I’m very appreciative of all the support I’ve had over the years from them,” Bergeron said. “It was a nice moment. Happy to share that with my family and my teammates as well.”

The 10-minute ceremony before the game saw the TD Garden crowd drown out public address announcer Jake Zimmer as he started to speak. The crowd chanted “Bergy.”

Bergeron skated across the ice, carrying a bouquet of flowers for his wife, Stephanie. Their children stood by.

The Bruins asked longtime Canadiens PA man Michel Lacroix to add comments in French. Bergeron recognized the voice.

“That was a cool touch,” he said. “That was very classy.”

A video full of scoring plays ran on the jumbotron. Bergeron’s first goal, Oct. 18, 2003, against the Kings in Los Angeles. His end-to-end goal in 2006 against Montreal. His first overtime winner, in 2006 against the Ducks. His assist on Marco Sturm’s Winter Classic winner in 2010.

His 100th goal, in 2010 against Toronto. A shorthanded strike for his 200th. His first hat trick, in 2011 against Ottawa. And so on.

Fans watched the backcheck before his goal in the 2019 Winter Classic. And then, some four weeks ago in Tampa: Brad Marchand excitedly pointing at his pal, who recorded point No. 1,000 on a secondary assist.

Standing in front of a giant banner bearing his image and “1,000,” Bergeron accepted gifts. Johnny Bucyk, 87, presented him with a Tiffany crystal on behalf of the NHL. General manager Don Sweeney handed Bergeron a golden stick, hockey’s traditional 1,000-point trophy. Bergeron got his silver stick (1,000 games) in Feb. 2019, before he scored the winner against the Kings.

Team president Cam Neely presented him with a check for $37,000, which he will donate to a charity of his choice. Bergeron, surprised by the gesture, said he didn’t know where the money would go.

Alternate captains Marchand and David Krejci bestowed their longtime teammate with gifts on behalf of the players.

The ceremony concluded with a video tribute including the other three members of the Bruins’ 1,000-point club: Bucyk, Ray Bourque and Phil Esposito.

Said Espo: “If there’s a better all-around player in the league, I want to know who it is. I watched this guy for years. Love the way he plays. He’s so responsible and he just plays his game. For me, he’s a first-[ballot] election to the Hall of Fame.”

As Bergeron returned to the bench, his teammates rapping their sticks, he touched his hand to his heart and waved several times to the crowd. The crowd chanted “Bergy.”

Video shows six more 1,000-pointers

At the first TV stoppage, a video played featuring nearly all the active 1,000-point scorers: Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin (both booed) Patrick Kane, Anze Kopitar, Eric Staal and Nicklas Backstrom (muted reactions, all). Steven Stamkos, who achieved the feat Dec. 1, was the only 1,000-point guy missing … The lottery-bound Blue Jackets were missing No. 1 defenseman Zach Werenski (season-ending shoulder injury) and playmaker Jakub Voracek (concussion) … Ex-BC Eagle Johnny Gaudreau assisted on both Columbus goals … Former Bruin Sean Kuraly landed four shots and five hits in 13:37 … Montgomery sat A.J. Greer and played Craig Smith, who chipped in with an assist, three shots and three takeaways in 8:49 … Jeremy Swayman improved to 6-3-1 with a 2.72 goals against average and .895 save percentage. Swayman wore a ballcap the previous three games. He missed seven games after hurting his knee in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. Overall, he has made nine starts to Linus Ullmark’s Vezina-worthy 20 starts (17-1-0, 1.83, .938). At a glance, Swayman looks like a backup, rather than a 1B to his partner’s 1A. Montgomery didn’t quite see it that way, noting that he will need both goalies in the second half. “I’ve been used to a rotation, but I’m grateful for the adversity coming my way early on,” Swayman said … Boston is a league-best 16-0-2 at home.

