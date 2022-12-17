Jeremy Swayman was pretty good in net, and he almost scored a goal as Bruins pounce on Blue Jackets in third period

Swayman may have been a bit unsure of himself at the outset, testing out the brown vintage-looking pads, glove, and blocker he’ll use in the upcoming Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

In his first outing in eight days, he stopped 30 of 32, fooled by a Boone Jenner backhand and overmatched by a Patrik Laine one-timer. Both goals came on power plays.

Jeremy Swayman is trying to find his groove, and Saturday’s 4-2 win over Columbus at TD Garden felt like a decent start.

He tried to go yard with 1:09 left, sailing an empty-net clearing attempt from behind his goal through the blue paint at the other end, the puck skittering a few snowflakes wide of the left post.

Swayman may not have pitched a shutout, but the Bruins could survive the Blue Jackets with their No. 2 starter allowing a few singles and doubles.

The Bruins (24-4-2), meanwhile, teed off on third-string Columbus rookie Daniil Tarasov. David Pastrnak whipped a power-play wrister past him in the first period. David Krejci (second) connected on a fat pitch, scoring on a power-play one-timer from the left circle.

On a delayed penalty with 7:19 left, Taylor Hall buried an open-net rebound off a Pastrnak drive. Nineteen seconds later, Tomas Nosek cleaned up a rebound on a Derek Forbort point drive.

Tarasov (35 saves), getting some run because of an injury to Joonas Korpisalo, made a few sharp stops, including third-period denials of Pavel Zacha (couple of whacks in front) and Trent Frederic (one-timer from the slot, off a Hall feed). But the visitors (10-18-2, last in the East) didn’t have nearly enough.

A bit sleepy for the matinee despite a rousing ceremony to honor captain Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000th career point, Boston held a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

The Bruins, who hammered the Blue Jackets, 4-0, in Columbus Oct. 28, took the first seven shots Saturday. Pastrnak scored on the eighth.

After Jake DeBrusk drew a hook on Vladislav Gavrikov, Pastrnak took a feed from Hampus Lindholm, strolled to the middle, and ripped his 20th of the season home at 7:17. He became the eighth player this season to hit the 20-goal mark, in his 30th game.

It is the third-fastest pace for Pastrnak, who has scored at least 20 the past seven years. When he scored 48 in 2020, Pastrnak connected for 20 in his first in 22 games. In a 38-goal season prior, he reached 20 in 28 games.

The Bruins kept the visitors from landing a shot until 10:20 of the first period. Columbus, which went 1 for 4 on the power play through 40 minutes, tied the score at 14:00 of the second period on a Boone Jenner strike.

Moments before, the Bruins were inches from a 2-0 lead when DeBrusk just missed a fast-paced give-and-go feed from Krejci. But Krejci’s high-stick felled Gavrikov, and Boston had another penalty to kill. They didn’t do it.

All alone with his back to Jeremy Swayman at the goal mouth, Jenner didn’t look like a threat. Swayman was ready for the shot. But Jenner lifted a backhand over the netminder’s glove and under the bar to make it 1-1.

Krejci got it back with a sizzling one-timer from the left circle, off a setup from Charlie McAvoy, at 17:50 of the second. They had the power-play chance after Tomas Nosek drew an interference penalty in front.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.