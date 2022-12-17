Christian Barmore activated to play against Raiders, while tackle Isaiah Wynn replaces him on injured reserve

Suiting up Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas will be his first game since Week 6.

Barmore, who had been dealing with a knee injury, returned to practice this past week, participating in full all three days. His addition will bolster New England’s pass rush, which already features two impressive playmakers in Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

LAS VEGAS — The Patriots made multiple roster moves Saturday, activating defensive tackle Christian Barmore off injured reserve, while putting offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn on IR.

“He’s back, ready to go,” defensive end Deatrich Wise said Friday. “Moving well, moving fast. We’re happy to see him back and looking forward to seeing him on game day.”

Barmore is taking Wynn’s spot on the 53-man roster, so the team does not need to make another transaction. Wynn, who has not played since Week 11 because of his injured foot, will now miss the remainder of the regular season.

Wynn may have played his last game for the Patriots, given his contract status and struggles this season. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Though Wynn has underperformed, his loss does cut into New England’s offensive line depth. The team will go against the Raiders with only Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste, and Conor McDermott available at tackle.

Meanwhile, the Raiders activated wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller from injured reserve, making both eligible to play Sunday.

