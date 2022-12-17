Croatia beats Morocco to take third place at World Cup

Croatia ended up taking third place at the World Cup after a 2-1 win over Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Saturday.

So much for this being a meaningless game.

Luka Modric high-fived and embraced his Croatia teammates after what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. Some of the Morocco players sank to their knees in dismay, while others went in search of the referee to complain.

“It is as if we have won the gold,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić, whose team lost in the final four years ago.

To some, the third-place match is considered to be little more than an exhibition between two losing semifinalists. The day before the match, Morocco coach Walid Regragui described it as a “booby prize.”

However, as the final whistle blew on Morocco’s historic run at the World Cup, the disappointment was clear to see. So, too, was the delight on Croatian faces.

Modric, 37 and a serial winner of soccer’s biggest prizes with Real Madrid, could not keep the smile from his face as he went up to collect his bronze medal.

“This medal is very important for us, for me, for my country, for Croatia as a national team,” Modric said. “We confirm with this medal that Croatia is playing an important role in the world of football. We are leaving Qatar as winners.”

Mislav Orsić scored the decisive goal for Croatia shortly before halftime to ensure Modric finished on a winning note, if this does indeed turn out to be his last World Cup match.

“Now it is step by step by step and continue until at least the Nations League and after we will see,” Modric said.

Defender Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead in the seventh minute with a diving header, but Achraf Dari evened the score in the ninth.

It is the second time Croatia has taken third place at the World Cup. The team also achieved that feat in its first appearance as an independent nation in 1998.

“These are the moments we live for, we work for, we train for,” Dalić said. “That’s the most emotional moment of the World Cup for us, tonight’s match and the win.”

After becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, Morocco’s tournament ended in two losses. But the team’s achievements in Qatar will be remembered for the outpouring of pride among Arab nations.

“Of course we are disappointed, but when we wake up tomorrow we will realize how much we have achieved,” Regragui said. “We had 0.01 percent [chance] of winning this World Cup at the outset and we managed to get through to the last four. We played against some of the footballing powerhouses of the world.

“We are now one of the top four teams in the world and if you had told me that before the World Cup and that Morocco would be No. 4 in the world, I would have accepted that straight away.

“For me, football makes people dream and children in particular. In Morocco and Africa, we have kept those dreams alive. It means more than a victory at the World Cup.”

Club Cup expansion panned

The Spanish league isn’t happy with FIFA’s plan for a bigger Club World Cup, and says it would do more harm than good.

“FIFA only takes into account a small group of clubs and players, when in professional football there are many professional leagues, thousands of clubs and players who do not participate in these international competitions,” La Liga said. “FIFA seems to forget that and only thinks of a few, without knowing the impact on all in professional football.”

A day after FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented his vision of a 32-team Club World Cup for 2025, saying it “will go ahead, making it really like a World Cup,” the Spanish league said this and other FIFA decisions “made unilaterally and without notice regarding the calendar with new international tournaments irreversibly damage the entire football ecosystem.”

The 2021 edition, won by Chelsea, involved seven teams.

The Spanish league said it would consider taking legal action “to prevent the Club World Cup with the announced format.”

The World Leagues Forum had already voiced similar complaints about not being consulted before Infantino announced the plans. An expanded Club World Cup was also questioned by the global players’ union FIFPRO as being detrimental to players’ health.