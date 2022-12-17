Deion Branch and Louisville dominate Cincinnati to win Fenway Bowl, renew Keg of Nails rivalry

A 24-7 win Saturday in the inaugural Fenway Bowl guaranteed Louisville would retain the trophy until the next time the two teams meet.

The trophy, a prize that symbolized the grit it took to win a game that had been played annually for nearly a century before Louisville moved to the Atlantic Coast Conference, sat in one of the Fenway dugouts, making its first appearance since 2013 as the two schools renewed their rivalry.

Louisville made sure the Keg of Nails trophy made it safely to Boston after being stored away for nearly 10 years as the Cardinals rivalry with Cincinnati lay dormant.

Maurice Turner rushed for 160 yards on 31 carries while Jawhar Jordan gave the Cardinals 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Louisville ended its season on a high note with its first bowl win since 2019.

The Cardinals have won the last three meetings against Cincinnati (and eight of the last 12), but the Bearcats still lead the all-time series 30-23-1.

Louisville was sitting pretty coming out of the locker room at halftime.

The Cardinals were up 21-7 on their long-time rival harassing Bearcats quarterback Evan Prater with so much pressure he could barely see past the line of scrimmage and ripping through the Cincinnati defense with Jordan.

But the moment that former Patriots star and current Louisville interim head coach Deion Branch caught the sideline bug might’ve come early in the second half when MJ Griffin squared up a scrambling backup quarterback Brady Lichtenberg, forcing him to cough up the football.

Louisville’s sideline lit up after forcing its third fumble and second turnover of the game. Branch raised his arm, partly in celebration and partly to keep his team on the sideline. Then he let out a big grin.

They coasted from there and Branch left the field with his first win as a head coach.

