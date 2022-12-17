France’s experience, repeat dreams stand in the way of Lionel Messi’s perfect farewell

Not since 1962, when Pelé and his Brazilian playmates went back-to-back, has a reigning titlist retained its crown. The last two decades they, Italy, Spain and Germany all fell short. So simply by getting back to the championship match the French have pulled off a rarity.

The French know from painful experience how difficult it is to win this thing twice in a row. Their first World Cup men’s soccer title, the 1998 triumph over defending champion Brazil on home soil, set off the most joyous celebration in Paris since the 1944 liberation. Four years later in South Korea, Les Bleus went three-and-out without scoring a goal.

Yet they understand when they meet Argentina in Sunday’s final in Lusail, Qatar, most of the viewers around the globe will be pulling for their striped-shirted rivals and their superstar, who is going after his first Cup in his fifth and final try at 35.

“I know Argentina and many people around the world, and maybe some French people as well, would hope that Lionel Messi could win the World Cup,” acknowledged French coach Didier Deschamps.

The tournament’s primary story line is all about the world’s best player and Argentina’s longstanding quest for ‘La Tercera,’ that third title the Albiceleste have been chasing since 1986, when Diego Maradona was the planet’s top performer.

Argentina won its first Cup in 1978, beating the Dutch on home soil. But its bid for a third in 1990 was a hard slog from the tournament’s opening match, where the champs were shut out by Cameroon. Getting back to the final required a late goal over Brazil and shootout victories over Yugoslavia and host Italy.

Without four suspended starters, the Argentinians felt they couldn’t play the Germans straight up, so they turned the proceedings into a foulfest, finishing with only nine men.

“They tried to destroy the match,” said German coach Franz Beckenbauer, whose side won, 1-0, on a late penalty. “They played a non-game.”

In their seven subsequent appearances, the Albiceleste have gone out at varying stages in varying, often excruciating ways. But the most agonizing was in 2014, when they lost in the final, 1-0, to the Germans in the 113th minute.

In Russia, the French guillotined Argentina in the second round, coming from behind in the second half to win, 4-3, on two goals by Kylian Mbappé four minutes apart.

Since then, the Albiceleste have captured their next biggest prize, winning the Copa America last year for the first time in three decades in the most satisfying way imaginable: Beating Brazil, 1-0, in its Maracana shrine in Rio. So the opening Cup loss to Saudi Arabia was a humiliating setback.

“Everyone wanted us to lose,” said goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez after Argentina survived a must-win encounter with Mexico. “It’s us against the rest of the world.”

Every match since, Messi observed, has been a final and the Albiceleste have elevated their game with each one. So the French are prepared for a severe challenge.

“Obviously it’s going to be tough,” said forward Randal Kolo Muani, who scored the clincher against Morocco. “They are a formidable team who play with intensity. To be frank, every Argentinian player is a force to be reckoned with — and then there’s Leo Messi.”

Messi, who has five goals and three assists, has been carrying his revived teammates forward. He scored the first goal in the 2-1 decision over Australia in the second round. He set up Nahuel Molina for the first goal against the Dutch in the quarters, produced the second on a penalty kick, and stepped up first in the shootout.

Then he orchestrated the 3-0 knockout of Croatia in the semis, scoring the first goal on a penalty, sending Julián Álvarez away for the second, then setting him up brilliantly for the killer.

France’s route to the final, while not without its stresses, has been simpler. Victories over Australia and Denmark allowed Les Bleus to take a tactical loss to Tunisia while resting most of their starters. Since then the French never have trailed in victories over Poland, England, and Morocco.

“I believe any country that plays France believes they are close to winning,” said Moroccan coach Walid Regragui. “But when you’re close to winning actually you are quite far from winning.”

Les Bleus have too much Cup experience, too much quality, and too much depth to go down easily. Before the tournament, they lost stars Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema (who’s still listed on the roster), yet still have fielded a formidable eleven.

“We are good as a team because we know how to adapt to different scenarios,” said Hugo Lloris, their captain and goalkeeper.

The latest wrinkle is a virus that kept starters Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano out of the semis, and held central defenders Raphaël Varane and Ibrahima Konaté and winger Kingsley Coman out of Friday’s practice.

“We are trying to live with it without going too far, getting too carried away, just doing what’s necessary,” said Deschamps, who would be the only man other than Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo (1934, 1938) to coach two champions.

The French know how to do what’s necessary to hoist the Cup. The Argentinians do not, but they have a hunch that it might bleed them dry.

“We know how to suffer,” defender Nicolás Tagliafico said after his colleagues sweated their way past the Dutch. “But we must try to suffer less.”