Grant Wahl covered ‘the beautiful game’ beautifully, both men’s and women’s soccer equally

With the eyes of the sporting world turning once again to futbol (as Wahl called it on his peerless Substack blog about his beloved sport), it does so with a broken heart.

Wahl, who collapsed and died during the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands , has been rightly, deservedly, and beautifully mourned across this past week-plus. The outpouring is a testament to a man whose professional profile full of respect and honesty was eclipsed only by a personal one of generosity, kindness, spirit, and love.

As if the corrupted, scandal-plagued World Cup that wraps up Sunday in Qatar didn’t have enough sadness from the start, the shocking death of renowned soccer reporter Grant Wahl dimmed its lights immeasurably.

But also with a grateful one.

Grateful for all that Wahl did to wake up a dormant American audience to the appeal of the beautiful game. And even more specifically, for the effort Wahl gave to covering not only the men’s side of that beautiful game, but for the women as well, a ground-floor chronicler of one of the most dominant national teams we’ve ever had in any sport. A journalist who, in the words of my friend Kelly Whiteside, the sportswriter-turned-college-professor who preceded Wahl as Sports Illustrated’s soccer writer and worked alongside him for years covering soccer at Newsday, “always had a commitment to women’s sports. It wasn’t two sports, it was one sport.”

Before the next men’s World Cup comes around in 2026, a US/Canada/Mexico-hosted event that will include games in Wahl’s beloved hometown of Kansas City, the women compete next summer in Australia. The worldwide coverage that that tournament will receive can trace a direct line to Wahl’s work.

He changed the paradigm. Whiteside saw it. She was assigned by SI to cover the 1995 World Cup in Sweden, spending weeks halfway across the globe only to see the US women lose in the semifinals. The magazine didn’t run anything. In a pre-Internet world, Whiteside’s work never saw the light of day. Four years later, with Wahl pushing and pushing and pushing for more coverage of a sport he’d somehow convinced the magazine to let him cover full time, the US hosted and won the World Cup, the team known forever as the ‘99ers making an indelible mark on American sports history.

Wahl’s story of the US’s penalty-shootout win ran on SI’s cover.

“Him being ahead of the curve with it, that’s what I think about all the time,” Julie Foudy, the former ‘99er now a leading soccer analyst on ESPN, told me in a telephone conversation this past week. “I didn’t understand it at the time. When you write for a prominent publication, like SI was back then, and it’s a cover story, or you’re getting big stories out of it on women’s sports, it’s a massive win.

“It was just so hard, as we know having lived it, to get your editors, producers, whatever form you’re in, to say yes to it back then. He was omnipresent at women’s events and games and covered it with the same fervor and attention to detail that he did the men’s. And so he was way ahead of his time in that regard.”

Wahl stayed ahead of the pack, leading from the front, always asking the difficult questions, writing the hard stories. Bolstered by his dogged reporting and backed with an internal fairness doctrine most journalists only dream of, Wahl changed the field for women’s sports.

In a “People” magazine story, Mia Hamm, America’s most famous female footballer, called Wahl “a huge advocate for the players and our game.”

In a statement on social media, current US women’s national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn called him “one of the originals who helped drive our game forward.”

On Twitter, all-time women’s advocate Billie Jean King called him “a prominent voice for women’s soccer.”

On a most moving entry for Substack, Wahl’s widow, Dr. Celine Gounder, wrote that he was “shaped by strong women like his mother, Helen, and the late New York Times war correspondent Gloria Emerson, Grant was a feminist, by which I mean a staunch advocate for equality, and not just on the basis of sex.”

By all accounts, Wahl boasted more about his wife, the love of his life, the woman he’d met when they were undergrads at Princeton and with whom he’d shared so much love, fun, friendship, adventure, family, and values, than he did about anything he’d accomplished himself. More evidence he was made of the right stuff.

It was only this past June when Briana Scurry, another star on that ‘99 US World Cup team, the goalkeeper whose penalty save set up Brandi Chastain’s memorable clincher, sat down to dinner in New York with her own wife and with Wahl. She was on a promotional book tour; he was doing his job meeting her to write and podcast about it. Together, they shared stories and memories.

“Grant was one of the good ones,” Scurry said from her Virginia home. “There’s a few reporters who were there around the team back then, in the late ‘90s, who understood what the team was about, what we were trying to do. Grant was also very passionate about soccer in general, as a whole, and he wrote so incredibly and eloquently and so well about the game. He was very knowledgeable. He was one of the soccer giants in the media. It’s so sad.”

Medical professionals have told us how that sadness has stages, often beginning with shock, moving through denial and anger, toward acceptance and hope. For those who knew and loved Wahl, the initial shock was laden with other emotions, fear he’d been a victim of foul play for investigative reporting that uncovered deaths of migrant workers who built the infrastructure in Qatar or for wearing a rainbow shirt to one of the games, his allyship of the LGBTQ community not limited to his gay brother, whose initial social media post fed those suspicions.

Gounder put it to rest in her post, writing that “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” adding, “no amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.”

Nothing nefarious. But nothing sensical, either. He is gone too soon, but with an immense legacy left behind, particularly for a group of women athletes he treated as the professionals they were. World Cups, Euros, various iterations of US women’s professional leagues — he was always there.

“It was literally like a comfort blanket when you’d show up and Grant was there in his little pageboy hat,” Foudy said. “It felt like, OK, this is an event, Grant’s here.

“He was a special one. The thing I think about with all of this, I hope he knew how well loved he was while he was alive. It’s a good reminder to all of us, especially as we gather with people we love, to tell them.”

