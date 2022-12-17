J.D. Martinez, Dodgers agree to one-year, $10 million contract

Another longtime Red Sox star is officially gone.

J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a one-year, $10 million contract for 2023, according to multiple reports Saturday. The designated hitter, 35, reunites there with both Mookie Betts — with whom he won the 2018 World Series in Boston — and hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc, whom Martinez credits with revitalizing his swing and his career following Martinez’s release by the Astros in the spring of 2014.

Martinez hit .300/.362/.574 the next four seasons for Detroit and Arizona, averaging 32 homers a year, prompting the Red Sox to give him a five-year, $110-million contract in February 2018. Martinez immediately posted a career year, with an 1.031 OPS, 43 homers, and 130 RBIs as the team won 108 games in the regular season, then he knocked in 14 more in 14 postseason games.