HS boys' hockey: Watertown 3, Lexington 2 (OT)

Mauricio Souza sparks Watertown boys’ hockey in OT win over Lexington in Middlesex League matchup

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated December 17, 2022, 1 hour ago

Mauricio Souza, a junior defenseman who converted to left wing this season, netted the second of his two goals in overtime, rallying the Watertown boy’s hockey team to a 3-2 Middlesex League win over Lexington on Saturday night.

Sophomore Shane Desmond scored the other goal as the Raiders (1-1) enjoyed a 35-19 shot advantage.

“For us, I think it was a real wakeup call,” said Watertown coach John Vlachos. “Today was a good character game.”

After absorbing a season-opening loss to No. 6 Arlington, Vlachos hopes the grittiness and mental toughness his team displayed will translate when they face a midweek matchup against No. 5 Belmont.

“Hopefully this will give us confidence going in [to the matchup with Belmont],” Vlachos said. “We want to put our best foot forward in that game.”

