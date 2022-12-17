Mauricio Souza sparks Watertown boys’ hockey in OT win over Lexington in Middlesex League matchup

Mauricio Souza, a junior defenseman who converted to left wing this season, netted the second of his two goals in overtime, rallying the Watertown boy’s hockey team to a 3-2 Middlesex League win over Lexington on Saturday night.

Sophomore Shane Desmond scored the other goal as the Raiders (1-1) enjoyed a 35-19 shot advantage.

“For us, I think it was a real wakeup call,” said Watertown coach John Vlachos. “Today was a good character game.”