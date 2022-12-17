NFL wants to bring ‘dignity and respect’ back to the Combine, and other updates from the owners’ meeting

It was an interesting comment, because it acknowledges that the NFL has not shown “dignity and respect” to the 330 or so players who participate each year.

“The Combine is the players’ first experience with the National Football League,” Vincent said at the owners’ quarterly meeting. “There has to be a level of dignity and respect as they go through the process.”

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the league wants to bring changes to the NFL Combine this offseason. But the changes will have nothing to do with the 40-yard dash or bench press.

The Combine is a necessary part of the NFL Draft process, but it also can be dehumanizing. Players give dozens of interviews to NFL personnel of all levels, and sometimes the questions get out of line, “questions that are not even legal,” Vincent said.

Players wait for hours for MRIs and other medical tests, and have to do it over and over for the different teams. Players have long days and are often up until 1 a.m., and are expected to be at their best when performing drills on late-night national TV.

“The biggest thing that the players have raised over the time period is, ‘I come in, I’m fired up for this, and I have to go get additional medical tests, and I’m sitting in a hospital waiting for four or five hours for an MRI machine,’ ” commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Vincent said this past week that the NFL will alter the schedule to make it better for prospects at next year’s Combine, held February and March in Indianapolis. The bench press and on-field workouts were moved to separate days. And instead of holding all of the drills on prime-time TV, the NFL agreed to move up the start time to late afternoon.

“Now it will end earlier but still go into prime time, which I think is a win for the prospect experience and hopefully maximize the reach in viewership,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president for events.

And the NFL will encourage more sharing of medical exams and files to prevent players from having to take six MRIs while in Indianapolis.

“There’s a better way of getting the information with dignity and respect,” Vincent reiterated.

The NFL also announced that Boston-based apparel company NoBull will be the Combine’s presenting sponsor for the next five years.

A look at some of the other updates at a surprisingly busy meeting at the Four Seasons Dallas, which featured owners, general managers, and salary-cap managers:

Roughing the passer flags, like one thrown on the Chiefs' Chris Jones in a Week 5 game against the Raiders, have sparked controversy this season. David Eulitt/Getty

▪ The NFL won’t change any rules during the season, but the owners likely will vote at the next meeting in March on using instant replay to review late hits and roughing the passer. Vincent said this was a priority of certain owners who want to see more protections for players in general, but particularly for quarterbacks.

Vincent said that roughing the passer penalties are actually down nearly 62 percent from this time last year (76 calls this year compared with 116). But there have been a few egregiously bad calls this year, mostly related to the officials determining that a player used his “full body weight” to land on a quarterback. Vincent said the NFL disagreed with the controversial penalty levied on Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips last Sunday night, and there was another controversial one Thursday night on 49ers rusher Nick Bosa that negated a defensive touchdown.

At the March meeting, there will be discussion about whether replay should be used at all for roughing the passer or personal foul penalties; whether it should be automatically reviewed, or if coaches will have to use a challenge flag; and whether replay can be used on a play where the runner appears to give himself up. The NFL will consider automatic ejections when a player (mostly quarterbacks) is hit after he slides.

“It will be a healthy discussion,” Vincent said. “Do you allow the coach to challenge that, or is that something that comes from New York? Personal foul, there’s a ton of fouls in that category. Where does that end? That’s why we’ll discuss it.”

▪ The topic of artificial turf vs. natural grass continues to be hotly debated, with the Players Association saying that all 30 stadiums should have natural grass (currently 15 do). NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller said that league data, compiled by both the NFL and NFLPA, showed a negligible difference in 2021 of injury rates on natural grass vs. artificial turf.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said that some teams and players have said they don’t like certain natural grass surfaces because the surface is slick and worn down in the middle of the field, and the grass doesn’t grow the same in December as it does in August.

Miller said the NFL is conducting a rolling survey with players this year to get their input and will analyze the results this offseason.

“It’s really important that the players’ voice be part of it,” Miller said.

Jim Irsay (left) and the Colts will have to go through the process with the Rooney Rule this offseason, even if they choose to retain interim coach Jeff Saturday. Darron Cummings/Associated Press

▪ The NFL made clear that the Colts will have to go through the Rooney Rule process this offseason when looking for a head coach, even if owner Jim Irsay wants to hire Jeff Saturday on a full-time basis. That means interviewing at least two minority candidates from outside the organization.

Irsay made a mockery of the Rooney Rule by hiring Saturday, who had no previous coaching experience above high school, and giving him the inside track for the job, saying at the time of the hire it was for “eight games, and hopefully more.” Steelers owner Art Rooney II, whose father, Dan, helped create the Rooney Rule 20 years ago, all but acknowledged there is nothing the NFL can do to stop Irsay from hiring Saturday, even if it reeks of favoritism.

“So as much as Coach Saturday might be a candidate, they still have to go through all the procedures and requirements to fill the position that any other club would have,” Rooney said. “The requirements still are there after the season, and we expect they’ll be complied with.”

▪ Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was not present at the meeting, and Goodell said there is no timeline for the completion of Mary Jo White’s investigation into allegations of sexual assault and financial impropriety. The investigation, a follow-up to the original investigation by Beth Wilkinson, has been going on 10 months, and White has still not interviewed Snyder.

Snyder announced last month that he is exploring a sale, but it is unclear if he intends to sell the entire team, part of it, or none. It’s possible that the NFL ultimately doesn’t produce a report from White because Snyder sells the team.

“She knows that she has our full support and she’s continuing to make progress, and when she’s done she’ll let us know,” Goodell said.

▪ The NFL uses the December meeting to prep GMs and salary-cap managers for the upcoming free agency period. But the NFL wasn’t able to give teams a ballpark figure for next year’s salary cap because the new Sunday Ticket package, which could add billions of dollars to the NFL’s bottom line, hasn’t been negotiated yet. Sunday Ticket is leaving DirecTV after this season, and the NFL is trying to sell it to a streaming service, but the negotiations are dragging.

JOB INSECURITY

Many changes at quarterback

Brock Purdy (right) and Geno Smith lead a surprising crop of starting quarterbacks in the NFC West. Christopher Mast/Getty

The four starting quarterbacks in the NFC West for Week 15: Geno Smith (Seattle), Brock Purdy (San Francisco), Colt McCoy (Arizona), and Baker Mayfield (Rams). Raise your hand if you had that one on your Bingo card?

The NFC West highlights the perils of trying to map out wins and losses on a schedule months in advance. The Cardinals’ Kyler Murray (knee), Rams’ Matthew Stafford (neck), and 49ers’ Trey Lance (foot) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) are all out for the season.

NFC West teams are not the only ones whose quarterback depth is being tested. A total of 12 teams may have a different starter this week than in Week 1: The Jets’ Zach Wilson, Browns’ Deshaun Watson, Falcons’ Desmond Ridder, Panthers’ Sam Darnold, Saints’ Andy Dalton, Commanders’ Taylor Heinicke, Ravens’ Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown, Steelers’ Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph, and Broncos’ Brett Rypien.

So far this season, 14 quarterbacks have started all 13 games, and one of them, Marcus Mariota, has been benched this week.

ETC.

Competitive balance has been achieved

The product may not always be perfect, but NFL games are more competitive than they have been in 90 years.

Through Week 14, the average margin of victory was 9.52 points, which would be the second-narrowest in NFL history. The narrowest came in 1932 (9.13 points), the only season in history less than 10 points. But in 1932, NFL games averaged just 16.4 total points, as teams kicked up 3 yards and a cloud of dust. This year, NFL games are averaging 44.1 points.

In the modern NFL, the seasons with the closest games are 2016 (10.23-point average margin of victory, 45.6 points per game) and 1994 (10.42-point average margin of victory, 40.5 points per game).

On second thought, no can do

One thing we won’t see in Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game: Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson using a tee and a holder on kickoffs.

Carlson and the Raiders used a clever tactic last week against the Rams, using a holder to prop up the ball on top of the tee so Carlson could get under the ball and get more hangtime on kickoffs. Coach Josh McDaniels said they only used the tactic once they got approval from the league office.

But per the website Football Zebras, the NFL changed course this past week and told the Raiders it is no longer permissible. No reason was given, but it’s likely for health and safety. Kickoff plays are the most dangerous in the NFL because of players running at high rates of speed, and any tactic that creates more hangtime, and thus more returns, is probably not in the NFL’s wishes.

Moving forward, the Raiders can place the ball on the tee in any manner, even horizontally. But a player can’t hold the ball on top of the tee, and the tee can’t be placed upside-down or angled.

Possible landing spot for Judge?

The death of longtime college football coach Mike Leach could end up affecting the Patriots. Leach got the Mississippi State job in 2020 only after Joe Judge, who played his college football for the Bulldogs, passed on the opportunity and instead took the Giants’ head coaching job.

Now the job is available again, and Judge may be, too. The Patriots brought him back to work with quarterbacks this year, but he is still being paid by the Giants, and guys like Judge in the past — Michael Lombardi and Bret Bielema most recently — left the Patriots once their contracts expired. If Judge wants to become a head coach again, Mississippi State could be the perfect landing spot.

The timing of the vacancy may complicate matters. Since the early signing period starts Dec. 21, and the Bulldogs play a bowl game on Jan. 2, the Bulldogs promoted defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach.

But the Bulldogs also are searching for a new athletic director. University president Mark Keenum will direct both searches. It’s certainly possible for Judge to become a candidate after the bowl game and signing period, or perhaps next year, if the Bulldogs choose to wait a year to make a permanent hire.

Extra points

Bill Belichick (right) and Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, pictured here in 2020, seem to have plenty of mutual respect. Stew Milne/Associated Press

Two interesting moments from Wednesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” which focused on the Cardinals-Patriots game: Bill Belichick and DeAndre Hopkins exchanged “I love yous” near the Patriots’ sideline during a break in the action, and Belichick greeted Hopkins with another “love you” at midfield after the game. And J.J. Watt remained on the field long after the game to make sure he connected with Matthew Judon. “Guy is playing his [expletive] off. I want to tell him,” Watt said … Marcus Mariota seemed to anger the Falcons this past week when he abruptly left the team a day after coach Arthur Smith announced that Desmond Ridder would become the new starting quarterback. Mariota had surgery to repair a chronic knee injury, but Smith reiterated that the knee “is nothing that has been an issue this season,” and Mariota has not been on the injury report. But that doesn’t mean Mariota hasn’t been dealing with a long-term injury, and now that he has been benched, it makes sense for him to get surgery as soon as possible so he can sign with a team in the offseason. Mariota perhaps made the mistake of not communicating his plans to Smith and the Falcons, and that probably won’t help him in free agency. But Mariota isn’t wrong for doing what is best for his health and career … The Patriots practiced in Arizona all week between games in Phoenix and Las Vegas, but weeklong trips haven’t been too kind to NFL teams this year. The Dolphins lost to the 49ers and Chargers on their recent West Coast trip, with a stay at UCLA. The Raiders spent a week on Florida’s Gulf Coast after a loss to the Jaguars, and got shut out by the Saints. The 49ers stayed at The Greenbrier in West Virginia after a win over the Panthers, and suffered a bad loss to the Falcons. But the 49ers had a nice win in Mexico City after spending all week in Colorado Springs, and the Falcons used their week wisely at the University of Washington, beating the Seahawks after losing to the Rams … The Bengals are about to begin their fourth straight back-to-back road trip this season. They played at the Cowboys and Jets in Weeks 2-3, at the Ravens and Saints in Weeks 5-6, at the Steelers and Titans in Weeks 11-12, and at the Buccaneers and Patriots in Weeks 15-16 … Texans coach Lovie Smith may be crazy, or a genius. He split the snaps right down the middle between quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel last week against the Cowboys (33 apiece), and almost pulled off the upset. He will reportedly use it again this week against the Chiefs. Two-quarterback systems haven’t worked as a long-term strategy in the NFL since the 1960s (if ever), but the 1-11-1 Texans are searching for any answer. “Two different flavors, and that’s always tough for a defense to prepare with,” Smith said … Entering Saturday’s game, the last time the Vikings beat the Colts was 1997, a streak of six losses. The starting quarterbacks that day were Randall Cunningham and Jim Harbaugh, and Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were still in college. The Colts’ loss that day sealed the No. 1 pick and got Manning to Indianapolis.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.