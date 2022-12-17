Patriots thin at running as Damien Harris is ruled out Sunday and Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable

LAS VEGAS — Patriots running back Damien Harris will not play Sunday against the Raiders, missing his third straight game with a thigh injury he suffered on Thanksgiving.

Availability has been an issue this season for Harris, whose snap count has decreased significantly following the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson. When Harris is inactive, Stevenson typically takes almost every snap out of the backfield.

The problem for the Patriots is Stevenson is listed as questionable to play after suffering an ankle injury Monday night against Arizona. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but participated in a limited capacity Friday.