Paul Pierce sees great things for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics this season

Pierce has built a solid friendship with Tatum over the years, watching the 24-year-old first-team All-NBA player score with some similar stepback moves that made Pierce a Hall of Famer. For example, in the waning seconds of regulation Tuesday, Tatum made a brilliant maneuver, dribbling right against LeBron James , then spinning left, away from the basket, and draining the tying jumper.

He had just watched the Celtics rally to beat the Lakers in overtime as Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, showcasing his MVP candidacy on a national stage.

Paul Pierce sat on one of the Celtics’ large traveling suitcases and chilled with his children in front of the locker room at Crypto.com Arena, a move reserved only for all-time Celtics greats.

“He’s on a progressive ladder since he started,” Pierce said. “That’s what you want to see from great players. He gets better every year. That’s what you’re seeing from him and [Jaylen] Brown. I see the confidence in them. They’re playing like they got a chip on their shoulder. They’re playing like they left something behind last year and they did.”

Pierce played 15 seasons for the Celtics and is the franchise’s second-leading scorer. Despite playing for three other teams after Danny Ainge traded him and Kevin Garnett to the Nets in 2013, Pierce remains a Celtic at heart. He follows the team closely and has deep admiration for Tatum and Brown.

“What you’re seeing is a team that’s been together, that’s growing together and you can tell with the additions they have and the guys are stepping up,” Pierce said. “They got all the ingredients, veteran leadership in there, young stars, the core. The leadership. They’ve got everything they need. It’s on them now, they’ve got to stay healthy.”

Pierce said he is enjoying retired life. He hangs weekly with close buddy Garnett and offers commentary on the NBA past and present on his social media pages.

“Of course I follow [the Celtics], you see I’m here,” he said. “I watch all their games when I can. I’m just a superfan now. I get a chance to spend time with my kids. I’m enjoying life right now. I get to hang out with the Big Fella. Me and him hang out once or twice a week.”

Six years into Tatum’s career, he is already 16th on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list and he should pass Satch Sanders at 15th by month’s end. Pierce said Tatum has a chance to be one of the all-time great Celtics.

“His trajectory is pointing in that direction,” Pierce said. “He’s coming off a first team All-NBA. Now [he’s] in the running for the MVP, that’s what you’ve been hearing, and we’re almost halfway through the season.”

CHEMISTRY HOMEWORK

Lakers are trying to find the right mix

The Lakers are hardly where they want to be, but after a 2-10 start, they have played their way into the play-in conversation with the hopes of making a major deal to acquire a reliable scorer.

Darvin Ham was the right choice as coach but he inherited a flawed roster with little shooting. Ham had to convince former MVP and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to come off the bench to boost the second unit. That has worked marvelously.

In 24 games as a reserve, Westbrook is averaging 15.2 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. And his offensive rating (points per 100 possessions while on the floor) has boosted from 78 in his brief time as a starter to 101 as a reserve.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis, often criticized because of his injury history (he suffered a foot injury in Friday’s win over Denver), has played like an MVP candidate the past few weeks. In six December games before Friday night’s injury, he was averaging 33.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocked shots. He combined for 99 points in wins at Milwaukee and Washington and tallied 37 points and 12 rebounds in the overtime loss to the Celtics.

His ascension has taken pressure off soon-to-be-38-year-old LeBron James, who has played consistently this season. For the Lakers to win, Davis needs to be their best player.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was Ham convincing Westbrook to come off the bench, without much resistance. Westbrook didn’t bring enough pure shooting to remain a starter. Defenses were slacking off and doubling Davis or James in the paint. Neither Davis nor James are plus-3-point shooters, so the trio on the floor together made the Lakers easier to defend.

“Russ stepping up and sacrificing to being in a reserved role, not to be a demotion so to speak but also give us a second wave of a counter punch, him being able to do that has set a great tone for a pathway for us to be successful,” Ham said. “Bron being able to play at a high level in his 20th season has been nothing short of amazing. He’s had his ups and downs in terms of shooting the ball, his percentages. But at the end of the day, he’s been nothing short of phenomenal when you factor in all the miles he’s logged in this league thus far.”

James is averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists, impressive numbers. Physically, James isn’t as durable as in the past but he’s still capable of brilliant games. An engaged Davis is an unstoppable scorer in the paint and one of the league’s best interior defenders.

“I just think those guys being in positions where they can dominate the game [is key],” Ham said.

Ham’s primary goal was to increase the chemistry between Davis and James. He said it’s improved.

“They’re vibing off one another,” Ham said. “And us being strategic about putting those guys in different areas, different combinations during the game, we’ve seen what it could look like and it’s been positive.

“I think those guys have a good feel and a rhythm. AD had a point where he had it going [recently] and we kept calling the same play call and they switched over to Bron and Bron takes his level up, making plays, attacking downhill. They really vibe well off of one another. They have a great synergy together.”

Of course, the Lakers still have a losing record. The good news in Los Angeles is there is no dominant team in the Western Conference and the Lakers entered Saturday just 7 games behind the first-place Grizzlies. The Lakers have plenty of time to make a run, but they’ll likely need roster reinforcements.

“We don’t verbalize it and go around the building chanting it all day,” Ham said of the desire to improve. “We just go about our business and it gives us a chance to see if we can not only match but exceed that competition level and let it be known what we’re doing here is effective and it’s going to be long-lasting as the season gets longer.”

Ham was complimentary of the Celtics, who rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final 3 minutes, 40 seconds of regulation to force overtime. But he said he was especially fond of guard Malcolm Brogdon, whom he coached while he was an assistant with the Bucks. Ham said Brogdon will make the Celtics an even better club than last season.

“I think it’s a perfect time and a perfect fit,” Ham said. “The type of guy he is and he’s all about team, the skill set that he brings. When I saw them acquire him, it’s unbelievable man, the rich just get richer. I’m a huge, huge Malcolm fan, everything he stands for, the type of guy he is. It was a pleasure to coach him. He’s another one who can guard multiple positions, score from all three levels. They got a blessing in Malcolm Brogdon.”

COMING BACK SLOWLY

Warriors’ Thompson finding his form

The Celtics were hoping to walk into the Chase Center Dec. 10 and walk away with a resounding victory in an NBA Finals rematch. Instead, they were thumped by the Golden State Warriors, sparked by a resurgent Klay Thompson, who scored a season-high 34 points and looked as close to his previous form since his return.

Thompson missed two years with a torn ACL and Achilles’ and returned halfway through last season. He was good enough to boost the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in eight years and enjoyed his moments in the postseason. But he wants to become an All-Star again and the win over the Celtics was proof he’s getting close.

He began the night by pinning Jayson Tatum’s layup off the backboard, and continued defensively by frustrating the Celtics forward into one of his worst performances of the season.

“It felt really good to pin somebody off the backboard, I haven’t done that in I think four years,” Thompson said. “That was probably my favorite moment for myself tonight. It wasn’t just me, I had a lot of help and Jayson missed a lot of shots that he usually makes. Collective effort but I thought my energy was great to start the game.”

It’s not that the Warriors haven’t trusted Thompson. He has taken time to trust himself. It’s unprecedented for a player to return after missing two seasons, let alone to two devastating injuries. Thompson understandably struggled to reclaim his form.

The Warriors assigned Thompson to Tatum as a means of trust and also because Andrew Wiggins missed the game with an injury. The move was successful, as Tatum struggled to get untracked and began forcing the issue.

“I cherish being able to move out there on defense and compete more than I ever have before,” Thompson said. “When you face the best, your game usually reflects that and you try to rise to the level of competition and for such a long season, it is always fun to play the best teams and you don’t see them often. Especially the teams out east like Milwaukee and Boston.”

In the Warriors previous game in Utah, Thompson missed 17 of 25 shots and committed a costly turnover that helped the Jazz win in the final seconds. Thompson has experienced his share of lows this season — 5 points at Dallas, 9 points against Cleveland, 2 points at Phoenix.

“Especially after Utah. That was a terrible experience,” he said. “To kind of respond the way that we did felt great. We were able to flush that one in Salt Lake after that collapse, so it is always nice to respond with a great performance and we did that.”

Thompson acknowledges he’s sensitive to criticism. He was deeply hurt he was left off the NBA’s all-time 75 players list last spring. And he’s become annoyed with the perception that he’s a shell of former self as a player. TNT analyst Charles Barkley pointedly said the Warriors cannot expect Thompson to play at an All-Star caliber again.

Such comments prompted Thompson to ignore social media indefinitely, saying he was being emotionally affected.

“I think so because if you lurk you are going to get hurt,” Thompson said. “The Internet is so big. You can find whatever you are looking for, whether it was positivity or negativity. I wasn’t at my best a few weeks ago and probably a lot of opinions online reflected that. We are all human, so it doesn’t ever feel great to read negative things about yourself. I try to fill my time up with books and things that are way more beneficial to my mental health.

“Even though I do enjoy social media. I enjoy Instagram and all the funny things that comes with it. The interaction that comes with the fans. It can be a double-edge sword if you don’t know how to monitor your viewing of certain things.”

Layups

Details for the memorial services of former Celtics champion and NBA head coach Paul Silas are being finalized but donations on his behalf can be made to The Boys and Girls Club of America or The Paul Silas Memorial Scholarship at Creighton University. Silas won two championships and was a force in the paint for the Celtics in 1974 and 1976 and also won a title for the then-Seattle SuperSonics in 1979. Silas’s son Stephen, is coach of the Houston Rockets and returned to the bench last week after a one-game absence. In a touching moment, he was embraced for several moments by Suns coach Monty Williams after the Rockets’ victory. Stephen Silas is considered one of the NBA’s good guys and often would have his father sitting behind the bench observing games … The NBA is beginning to crack down on load management, fining the Nets and Heat $25,000 each for failure to report injuries. Both teams benched several starters in recent games. The Nets sat out most of their front-line players last week against Indiana but still managed to beat the Pacers on the road. The Heat have been notorious for resting players and giving injured players extra time to recover. They rested several key players for their Dec. 14 game against Oklahoma City and like the Nets, won the game. The league definitely wants teams to play healthy players and refrain from giving standout players nights off, especially on the road. But there’s little the league can do if teams report injuries. The Celtics have rested center Al Horford, 36, on the second game of back-to-backs this season with back soreness. And the team swears that Horford’s back flares up each time the Celtics are facing consecutive games. How can the league prove the players aren’t hurt? This will be a substantive issue in the new collective bargaining agreement. The league is not pleased with how much load management has become a factor in games, especially those on national television. For example, the Warriors rested standouts Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for their nationally televised matchup Friday with the 76ers. Stephen Curry missed the game with a shoulder injury, leaving the Warriors playing reserves and younger players against Philadelphia’s front-line players. That’s not a matchup ESPN wants to broadcast.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.