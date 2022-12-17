In a sizzling 7-0 start, the St. Sebastian’s basketball team is taking the unselfish path to success

By the time the buzzer went off, signaling the end of the 16-minute first half, St. Sebastian’s had scored 63 points and was well on its way to a convincing 102-61 win over Choate in Saturday’s final game of the NEPSAC Class A Winter Classic in Needham.

NEEDHAM — The ball moved around the court with ease. Trevor Mullin splashed shots from various spots behind the arc. AJ Dybantsa brought the crowd to its feet with powerful slam dunks. Jaylen Harrell and Cooper Wright slashed to the hoop and finished easy baskets, the beneficiaries of unselfish play.

St. Sebastian's senior guard Trevor Mullin (left) goes airborne for an easy basket in a 102-61 rout of Choate on Saturday in the championship of the Class A Winter Classic in Needham.

“We really work on moving the ball and playing as a team,” said Dybantsa. “When we do that, I don’t think anybody can stop us.”

Dybantsa has a point. No team has slowed down the Arrows’ potent offense yet this winter.

With a skilled and versatile starting lineup, St. Sebastian’s (7-0) is averaging 80.7 points per game as it seeks a second straight Independent School League title and another deep run in the NEPSAC Class A tournament.

“What I’m most pleased about right now is how we’re sharing the ball,” said coach Dave Hinman. “The ball isn’t sticking and we have a lot of guys who can score. We have stars who would be scoring lots of points on other teams who don’t mind giving it up.”

The crown jewel for St. Seb’s is Dybantsa, an impressive 6-foot-8-inch freshman from Brockton who is projected as the top-ranked prospect in the country for the Class of 2026. Dybantsa joined the team last fall as an eighth grader and averaged 20 points per game. He is fluid, long, and impacts the game with elite shooting, passing, and rebounding skills.

“AJ’s just ridiculous,” Mullin said with a smile. “He’s an absolute freak out there. He’s a presence offensively, defensively, and is just a positive source all around.”

Mullin, Hinman, and rest of the Arrows praised Dybantsa’s character. Most teenagers who know they are on a fast track toward to playing at the next level and beyond carry themselves in high regard. Not Dybantsa.

Freshman AJ Dybansta can score, but always has his eye on making the extra pass for St. Sebastian's, where last season he averaged 20 points as an eighth grader . Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

On Saturday, he scored eight points, but added 12 rebounds and 11 assists. After the game, Dybantsa didn’t care about his totals. He then engaged Mullin (25 points) in a quick game of rock-paper-scissors to determine who would do an interview first.

“He’s an unselfish kid who is a star,” said Hinman. “In today’s game, you don’t see many players at his caliber who are so unselfish. When he drives to the paint and gets doubled, he kicks it out to find an open player. What impresses me the most about AJ is that he always makes the right play.”

Dybantsa’s unselfish play benefits every other player on the floor. Mullin, the reigning ISL MVP, is committed to Yale and is one of the top players in program history. The 6-foot-5 Wright is headed to Colgate, and Hinman calls him the “glue guy.” Hinman’s son, Sam, and talented sophomore Harrell (25 points) round out the starting unit.

The Arrows hot start has created a palpable buzz around campus. On Thursday, the student body packed the gym for a showdown against Taft. On Saturday, former Celtic Brian Scalabrine, WBZ-TV sportscaster Steve Burton, and Colgate men’s basketball coach Matt Langel were in attendance.

“I think we really feed off big crowds,” said Dybantsa. “It’s great to have people come to your games, especially college coaches. Everyone is getting noticed.”

Even amid the success, St. Sebastian’s goal is for the long run. Last season, the Arrows won the ISL, but lost in the semifinals of the Class A playoffs to rival Belmont Hill. Hinman said the team has talked about that game every day since.

Mullin, a six-year varsity player who has witnessed the transformation of the program, knows the Arrows cannot take their foot off the gas.

“We want to finish it this year,” said Mullin. “We really want the Class A championship.”

St. Sebastian's sophomore Jaylen Harrell flicks a pass while penetrating to the hoop against Choate Saturday afternoon. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff











