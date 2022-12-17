With Bruins on a record-setting pace, we should embrace the moment

As for wins alone, the league record of 62 is held by the 1995-96 Red Wings. The most points in league history also stands: 132 in Montreal’s 60-8-12 season of 1976-77, which the Habs capped off with a Cup, their second in a string of four with ex-Bruin draftee Ken Dryden in net.

Only three franchises in league history piled up larger points hauls, albeit totals in today’s NHL are somewhat skewed by the single “loser” point granted in overtime defeats. Last season’s Panthers had a half-dozen of those Monty Hall thanks-for-being-a-guest-on-our-show door prizes.

The Panthers, on Causeway St. Monday night to face the Bruins, were last season’s high-flyers, soaring to the top of the NHL standings with a Presidents’ Trophy-best 58 wins and 122 points.

The Bruins entered Saturday’s matinee vs. the struggling Blue Jackets with an astounding 23-4-2 mark, best in the league this season and a pace that would deliver a record for wins (65) wins and points (136) points if maintained over 82 games. Old NHL or new NHL, the current Bruins have performed like no team we’ve seen here from the day Charles Adams opened the doors for NHL business at the Boston Arena Dec. 1, 1924.

In a city where few are happy any more unless Duck Boats come waddling and honking down Boylston St., it can be too easy to look beyond, or dismiss, such in-season accomplishments. Reminder: Embrace the moment, folks.

Those who remember the many lean seasons here before Bobby Orr’s arrival in the fall of ‘66, the idea then of a 65-win season would have been pure absurdity. Those Black-and-Gold chop shops went seven seasons (1960-67) averaging a fraction below 18 wins and 45 points. They were all 70-game seasons. Even in Orr’s rookie season of ‘66-67, Harry Sinden’s charges were 17-43-10 for an eighth consecutive playoff DNQ.

So where’s it all going with this band of Jim Montgomery’s high-flyers? See above: Embrace the moment.

Bill Zito, hired to take over as Florida’s GM in Sept. 2020, could have stood pat with his 122-point Panthers. Instead, the former player agent (he represented ex-Bruins stopper Tim Thomas, among many others) made the most aggressive play of the offseason, surrendering 115-point center Jonathan Huberdeau in the swap to acquire Matthew Tkachuk.

“A unicorn,” was how Zito rightly described the unique Tkachuk upon making the deal.

Through the first two-plus months of 2022-23, Tkahcuk has delivered as advertised. The 25-year-old left winger entered weekend play as the Panthers’ top producer with 14-25—39, slotting him No. 8 on the league scoring list. He’s punching the clock at a rate about 10 percent above his 104 points last season with the Flames.

“He’s a fantastic player,” Zito said when reached late last week, “and as good a player as he is, he’s that good of a person. A great teammate. Great in the community and great in our room.”

Tkachuk, that rare combination of grit, guile and offensive production in today’s game, was brought aboard to help lift the Panthers to the next level. Despite that outsized haul of 122 points in the regular season, they were dismissed by a heavier, smarter, deeper Lightning squad, swept in Round 2 of the playoffs.

The high-flying Panthers returned fans to the building in Sunrise, a needed economic boost for the long-suffering franchise. Zito’s willingness to overhaul the lineup, and surrender his offensive centerpiece, was a bold move aimed at the larger goal of being a perennial Cup contender.

Bill Zito (right) has been aggressive in overhauling a winning formula in Florida, trading for Matthew Tkachuk in the offseason. Sydney Walsh/Associated Press

Surrendering Huberdeau, along with valued backliner MacKenzie Weegar, was akin to Sinden’s controversial move here as GM in ‘75 to ship a beloved Phil Esposito and Carol Vadnais to the Rangers for Jean Ratelle and Brad Park. Sinden felt the Big Bad Bruins era, with Espo in the middle, had run its course. Fans were initially irate. Think how the locals would react today if Don Sweeney wheeled David Pastrnak out of here if he were the lingering centerpiece of two Cup wins.

Park and Ratelle refortified a lineup that made it to a pair of Cup semifinals and a pair of Cup Finals over the next four seasons. Had it not been for the aforementioned Bruin draftee in the Habs net, who knows how three of those Cup runs might have ended?

Other than Tkachuk’s contribution, the results have not been there for the Panthers. Their 4-2 loss Thursday night to Pittsburgh dropped them to 14-13-4, (32 points) tied at 10th in the East with Detroit, but still within easy striking distance of the Rangers (37 points) and Islanders (35) for a wild-card spot. Lots of hockey left, time that could allow a lineup thinned out significantly by illness and injury to recover.

“Someone wrote a while back that we were leading the league in a bunch of advanced analytics … including bad luck,” said Zito, thinking back to late-November, before flu and cold season erupted. “So, yeah, OK, fine … it’ll even out, right? But then (No. 1 center) [Aleksander] Barkov got sick…and we’re stricken with illnesses. We’re doing what we can to stay in the mix…but I am more than optimistic, in fact bullish, on what we’re doing and the long-term prognosis.”

Zito caught himself for a moment when musing over the injuries and illness, a standard bundle of issues faced by virtually every team each season. The reality, in a fixed-cap system that allows minimal roster maneuverability, they can prove fatal to even the best teams becoming legit Cup contenders.

“I know, it all sounds like excuses,” noted Zito. “But I proffer it as an explanation.”

Meanwhile, record aside, Zito is “sincerely” pleased with the team he’s constructed.

“I still look at the big picture,” he said. “I look at the way we’re playing. I see where we’re headed and I believe in the team. You just have to believe in what you’ve done, support the guys, and we are one big team … and we’re going to be OK.”

As for the 122 points, the record-setting and the resurgence, all good and all in the past. History, though relevant, can’t protect a lead or produce a vital goal.

“Of course, I’m thrilled that it happened, but we have to worry about this year’s team,” said Zito. “And, look, the long-term goal is to build a sustainable franchise that can compete for the Cup. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

Bettman has taken the game to new levels

Gary Bettman just hit 30 years in charge of the NHL, and will soon become the game's longest-serving commissioner. Emmi Korhonen/Associated Press

Gary Bettman, officially hired as the first commissioner in NHL history Dec. 11, 1992, will become the league’s longest-serving top exec May 4 when he surpasses the 30-year tour of late league president Clarence Campbell.

Bettman, 70, was a 40-year-old NBA exec (No. 3 behind David Stern and Russ Granik) when hired on by the NHL to be John Ziegler’s successor (after Gil Stein’s brief tour as interim boss). Bettman was a virtual unknown, to fans and players and even a majority of the team execs who operated what was then a 24-team league.

“We didn’t know him,” ex-Red Wing GM Jim Devellano recently told nhl.com scribe Nick Cotsonika on the 30th anniversary of Bettman being hired by the league’s Board of Governors. “What we knew was that the NBA had passed us.”

From a business/ownership perspective, Bettman has been an unparalleled success, the cornerstone of his legacy set with the 2004-05 lockout that killed the season and, in turn, crushed Bob Goodenow and the Players’ Association he led.

After some 12 years on the job, Bettman galvanized the disparate group of owners, convinced them to go dark for a season (or more, if necessary), and the players finally capitulated, accepting a salary cap that was set at $39 million for the return season of 2005-06. What had been an escalating free-market world of salaries transitioned immediately to cost certainty for the owners, players to this day left to divvy up 50 percent of what the two sides defined then as hockey related revenues (HRR).

It has worked great for the owners, and by the eye of your faithful puck chronicler the game is a far better product than the quirky men’s club Bettman inherited. It’s fast. It’s skilled. Most nights it fits neatly, predictably into a time window of 2:30-2:45. The playoffs remain a sensation, sweet torture for the players and, by far, the most sustained “tense” TV watch of any of North America’s four major sports.

Bettman and his crew deserve credit for much of that and more. He brought the sport up to speed, helped negotiate outstanding TV exposure, especially for the playoffs, and perhaps nothing better underscores his success than what it costs today to join the club. The Vegas expansion fee was $500 million, followed quickly by the $650 million shelled out by Seattle.

The day before the Board of Governors officially signed off on Bettman’s five-year deal, it also announced the Anaheim Mighty Ducks and Florida Panthers as Original franchise members Nos. 25 and 26. Each new owner paid a $50 million expansion fee to belly up to the bar. Now it’s $650 million. The next round (come in, Houston … Houston, do you read me?) could be around the $900 million that Fenway Sports Group reportedly ponied up for the Penguins. A billion dollar expansion fee is not fantasy.

Old-school NHL fans still lament, and blame Bettman, over the near eradication of fighting, and the long-lost bench-clearing brawls of yore, the latter of which already were fading before his tenure began. All of that indeed made the sport unique, and highly attractive to a small percentage of the fan base, but bloodbaths were not a comfortable fit for mainstream corporate advertisers. The fighting had to go if the NHL was going to craft a profile better than, say, box lacrosse or arena football.

Player safety is the one bold asterisk, or blemish, attached to Bettman’s run. It took him and his Lords of the Boards far, far too long to shape rules that finally began to address the unnecessary, oft-violent, hits to the head suffered by countless players over decades. It was Matt Cooke’s wanton head-hunting of Bruins center Marc Savard, a running elbow that knocked Savard cold in a game at Pittsburgh March 7, 2010, that finally brought substantive change to the rulebook. Bettman had been in charge for 18 years.

Bettman in recent years also has refused to accept research evidence that links hits to the head, be it via the trauma of fighting or game action, with CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) found in autopsies of ex-NHL players. To ban all hits to the head in the NHL, he said in 2019, could lead to the end of all checking.

That concern seems a bigger stretch than thinking 30 years ago that an NBA attorney one day would prove to be the most effective exec in NHL history. Even at age 70, and three decades on the job, it’s never too late to do the right thing. Before he packs up, here’s hoping Bettman, and his 32 club owners, get their heads straight on making sure all players retire with their heads the same.

MONEY TALKS

Matthews a factor in a contract for Pastrnak

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews might be helping set the market for David Pastrnak. Claus Andersen/Getty

All quiet on the Bruins negotiations with star right winger David Pastrnak on a contract extension.

“They gotta pay him, right?” a respected, decades-long NHL scout said during one of the club’s recent road stops. “And the longer he waits, I suppose, his number only goes up, because of the Matthews factor.”

Auston Matthews in Feb. 2019 signed a five-year extension that pays an average $11.6 million a year. It expires after next season, prior to the star pivot’s 27th birthday. Given his profile and the gargantuan Toronto market, Matthews could be the first to land an NHL max contract of eight years at 20 percent of the CBA-certified salary cap. If so, Matthews would be looking at a number upward of $17 million year.

Is Pastrnak worth “Matthews” money? That’s one debate. It also is a debate whether Matthews is worth $17 million a year. We all know that answer. He is, if the Leafs or another of the 31 teams will pay it.

The salary market always marches northward for prime talent, and it will for Pastrnak, who will be age 27 as of next summer, possibly to enter the UFA market on the heels of the first 50-goal season of career.

As weekend play approached, Matthews, with 274 career goals, held a career average of .626 goals per game. Pastrnak, with 259 strikes, averaged .480 per game. Matthews also held the edge in average points-per-game: 1.12 vs. 1.01.

It looks as if Matthews will land around $15 million for a five- or six-year deal and possibly the full boat (20 percent/$17 million) if he signs for eight years. Scale your Pastrnak figure accordingly. It could easily be double the $6.7 million payout he received these last six seasons.

Loose pucks

Park and Ratelle were both great Rangers, with very established NHL careers, prior to arriving on Causeway St. in the Esposito swap. Ratelle’s No. 19 is retired in the MSG rafters. Park, who wore No. 2 with the Blueshirts, played more games in Black and Gold (501) than with the Blueshirts (465) and became a willing, ideal mentor when rookie Ray Bourque arrived in Sept. ‘79. Both Park and Ratelle have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Park’s No. 22 lifted to the Causeway St. rafters would be a fitting, deserved tribute, as well as the No. 30 worn by Gerry Cheevers …The women’s Premier Hockey Federation, comprised of seven teams, on Wednesday doubled its per-team cap max to $1.5M for the 2023-24 season. That’s a 10-fold boost over last season’s number and allows for a team to pay one player as much as $150,000 per season. What the pro women’s game needs is for the NHL to buy in like the NBA did with the WNBA. It not only would be a huge boost for talented, deserved pros, but also help the game grow at large. To wit: more women, more interest, more new fans caring about a sport they previously might have ignored … Hingham’s Matty Beniers ranked No. 1 in NHL rookie scoring (11-12—23) entering the weekend, and also was No. 3 on the Kraken scoring list, behind Andre Burakovsky (27) and Jordan Eberle (24). Winnipeg’s Cole Perfetti, here Thursday night with Rick Bowness’s Jets, ranked No. 3 on the frosh list with 18 points … The Bruins Friday night will face the Devils in Newark, 43 years to the day after Terry O’Reilly, Mike Milbury, Peter McNab et al scaled the glass at MSG to wrestle back the stick a fan in the loge filched out of Stan Jonathan’s hands. The root cause was inane, but the display of devoted camaraderie of the Lunchpail AC was a sight to behold. Milbury, by the way, remains active on local talk radio (WMEX, WEEI) and contends that Brad Marchand may be the best left winger in Bruins history, and Charlie Coyle the NHL’s best third-line center. Sure, it’s OK to disagree with him. Just be prepared to take a beating for it, with your own shoe.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.