fb-pixel Skip to main content

Thailand’s king, queen test positive for COVID-19

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS THE ASSOCIATED PRESS,Updated December 17, 2022, 1 hour ago
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida wave to supporters after presiding over the opening of a new mass transit station in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 14, 2020.Rapeephat Sitichailapa/Associated Press

BANGKOK — Thailand’s king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms, the royal palace said Saturday.

Doctors prescribed treatment for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and Queen Suthida, 44, and requested them to refrain from duties for a while, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement.

Their symptoms are “very mild,” the statement said.

Earlier Friday and Thursday, the couple visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok, where she was admitted after she fell unconscious due to a heart problem on Wednesday.

The number of infections spread by the dominant omicron subvariants has increased in Bangkok and Thailand's tourist destinations after the country relaxed restrictions that were in place since 2020, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Advertisement

Its records show that 82% of the population, or at least 57 million, have been vaccinated with at least one jab. Of those, 53.5 million people have received a second dose and 32.5 million have received a third jab.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video