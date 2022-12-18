Austin Butler chokes up during ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue, Cecily Strong departs

Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) pitched his collection of NFT digital trading cards in the show’s cold open. He was helped by his son, Donald Trump, Jr., (Mikey Day) and Kimberly Guilfoyle (Strong).

On Dec. 17, “Saturday Night Live” featured Austin Butler, who starred in this year’s “Elvis,” and “About Damn Time” hitmaker Lizzo as the night’s musical guest. It was also cast member Cecily Strong’s last show. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s episode.





Butler, who hosted ‘SNL’ for the first time, is known for method acting — though he’s always sounded like Elvis if you ask him. As the monologue progressed, Butler opened up about his late mother, who helped him overcome his shyness, and shed a tear when he noted how proud she’d be to see him on the ‘SNL’ stage. Movingly, he ended his speech dedicating any silly faces or voices to his mom; he grew up making her laugh that way.





On to some of the skits:

A workaholic with a penchant for liquor comes to the realization he’s been missing out on having a wife and kids — and creeps out the seemingly perfect family that triggered his epiphany.





These charming children literally sing the praises of marzipan in this advertisement.





Jewish Elvis (Sarah Sherman) has captured the hearts of the women of the retirement home (Austin Butler, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim), but one of their granddaughters (Chloe Fineman) just doesn’t get the appeal.





Someone (Butler) gets the perfect present during the White Elephant gift exchange and makes the mistake of showing his excitement. When it’s stolen, the night takes an awkward turn.





Two-time Heisman Trophy stealer Cathy Anne (Strong) appears on the Weekend Report to say goodbye before she heads off to prison. ‘SNL’ announced Strong’s departure just hours before the show went to air.

In this sweet skit, a RadioShack manager (Kenan Thompson) hires a special guest for Strong, a departing employee. Casual Elvis (Butler), dressed in a leather jacket, croons “Blue Christmas” to Strong until she joins in, followed by the rest of the cast.





The music:

Lizzo performed “Break Up Twice” and “Someday at Christmas.”