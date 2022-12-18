Better late than never: When you change your mind about an actor

My longstanding allergies to Jesse Eisenberg and Molly Shannon are starting to clear up.

Eisenberg’s jittery, over-caffeinated affect has often gotten on my nerves over the years. Even in his best roles, such as that of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in “The Social Network” (2010), I’ve found his mannerisms annoying and distracting.

But Eisenberg’s performance is spot-on in “Fleishman is in Trouble,’’ an engaging new miniseries on Hulu that’s based on the novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner.

Eisenberg plays Toby Fleishman, a newly divorced doctor on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. In his early 40s, Toby has to learn how to navigate the brave new world of dating apps, even as he mentally revisits episodes from his marriage to Rachel, a talent agent played by Claire Danes. These flashback scenes make clear how toxic that marriage was.

Advertisement

Then something startling happens (no spoilers) that further complicates Toby’s life. Eisenberg perfectly captures Toby’s wounded state of general discombobulation, which the series visually underscores by periodically showing the Manhattan skyline upside down.

At least so far, we’re seeing and hearing the story from Toby’s perspective, with voice-over narration from Lizzy Caplan as Libby, a friend of Toby’s who is starting to feel stifled by her own marriage. Presumably we will eventually get Rachel’s side of the story. We’ll see.

As for Shannon, I’ve never understood her appeal, going as far back as her gratingly unfunny Mary Katherine Gallagher character on “Saturday Night Live.’’

But Shannon was one of the best things about the first season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,’’ playing the wealthy, overbearing Kitty Patton. When Kitty drops in on her son and new daughter-in-law on their honeymoon in Hawaii, Shannon instantly establishes her character as the mother-in-law of your nightmares while offering clues as to why the son is such an entitled jerk.

Advertisement

Molly Shannon in "The Other Two." Greg Endries /HBO

At the opposite end of the personality spectrum, Shannon is a delight in the HBO Max comedy “The Other Two” as Pat Dubek, a stage mother to a teen sensation who becomes a big star herself as host of a daytime talk show. The sweet-natured Pat is so eager to please, so unable to say no as her handlers load one appearance after another onto her schedule, that she is eventually driven to a state of exhaustion. Shannon makes Pat so endearing that you’re rooting for her all the way to escape the prison of fame.

I haven’t yet checked out Showtime’s “I Love That For You,’’ in which Shannon plays the host of a QVC-like TV show. But I will — in no small part because she is in it.

Perhaps you’ve also had this experience with a performer whom you previously couldn’t stand but now like and respect?

In my case, maybe it’s because I’ve mellowed, or because the actors in question have finally gotten roles that fully suit their abilities. Or maybe — dire thought — because I’ve been wrong about them all along.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.