Twitter reinstates suspended accounts of several journalists

But for at least some of the reporters, including Drew Harwell of The Washington Post and Ryan Mac of The New York Times, the restoration of their accounts appeared to be contingent on them deleting posts that Twitter had flagged as “violating our rules against posting private information.”

Musk said he was restoring most of the accounts, which had been deactivated Thursday, after a majority of respondents in his informal Twitter survey voted that the suspensions should be lifted immediately.

Elon Musk said early Saturday that Twitter was reinstating the accounts of several journalists whose accounts were suspended after he had accused them of violating the social media platform’s rules on personal privacy.

In Harwell’s case, he was told to delete a Twitter post reporting on the suspension of Mastodon, one of Twitter’s competitors, according to a screenshot he posted to Mastodon on Saturday. If he attempted to appeal the decision, the message said, his account would remain locked while Twitter reviewed his appeal.

On Thursday evening, Twitter suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists who had written about Musk’s ownership of the company, including Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, as well as Mac and Harwell.

Some of the journalists had written about Musk’s earlier suspension of an account, @ElonJet, that tracked the whereabouts of his private plane using publicly available flight data.

In a heated Twitter audio session with journalists Thursday, Musk seemed to equate linking to the @ElonJet account in those articles with publishing intrusive real-time location information, or “doxxing.” Some of the people whose accounts were suspended had also written articles critical of Musk’s stewardship of Twitter.

After the suspensions, Musk asked Twitter users when the accounts should be reinstated. Roughly 59% of the 3.7 million who voted said that the users should be reinstated immediately.

By the early hours of Saturday, most of the accounts had been reinstated. But the @ElonJet account was still suspended, as was the account of Keith Olbermann, a former MSNBC and ESPN host, and that of Linette Lopez, a Business Insider columnist who had published investigations into Tesla, another of Musk’s businesses.

The suspensions had alarmed free speech advocates.

Jodie Ginsberg, president of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said that if the suspensions were a form of retaliation for the journalists’ work, “this would be a serious violation of journalists’ right to report the news without fear of reprisal.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.