Car crashes into Roslindale building, causing worries over potential structure collapse

By Haley Hersey Globe Correspondent,Updated December 18, 2022, 14 minutes ago

A car has crashed into stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale, prompting concerns over a potential building collapse, according to Boston Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by Boston EMS, the fire department said in a Tweet.


This is breaking news and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.


Haley Hersey can be reached at haley.hersey@globe.com.

