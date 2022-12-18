Car crashes into Roslindale building, causing worries over potential structure collapse

A car has crashed into stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale, prompting concerns over a potential building collapse, according to Boston Fire Department.
The driver of the vehicle was transported by Boston EMS, the fire department said in a Tweet.
A car crashed into a block of stores at Corinth St. Roslindale.The driver was transported by @BOSTON_EMS .The building has been evacuated, for concern of a potential collapse. pic.twitter.com/lPBinfLxCJ— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 18, 2022
This is breaking news and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
