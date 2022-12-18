Cohasset residents told to shelter in place after person barricades themselves inside home

Residents in a section of Cohasset were told to shelter in place on Sunday afternoon after a person barricaded themselves inside a home, officials said.
The person was barricaded in a home on Cushing Road in the South Shore town, Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an e-mail. State Police had not been called to the scene as of about 4:30 p.m., he said.
Anyone living within a quarter-mile of the intersection of Norfolk and Cushing roads was told to shelter in place due to police activity in that area, Cohasset police said on Twitter at 3:49 p.m. Police did not immediately respond to inquiries from the Globe.
No further information was immediately available.
