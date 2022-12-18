During holiday rush, a cheerfully old-school letter carrier picks up the pace

A compact man with salt-and-pepper hair, the 64-year-old Corsetti is a familiar figure to homeowners and shopkeepers in this suburban town. In December, he upshifts into holiday mode. He banters with Post Office colleagues, jokes with longtime friends along his route, and delights young children seeking a dependable conduit to Santa.

LEXINGTON — For the US Postal Service, the holiday rush means longer shifts and heavier bags crammed with cards and packages.

“This is our time,” said Corsetti. “The young guys get a little nervous. I tell them to relax; we’ll get it done.”

US postal carrier Domenic Corsetti delivered mail to homes and businesses in Lexington. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

It’s a strange and sour moment in the American workplace. Exhausted employees are bailing. Some labor remotely, hopping from one job to the next without ever meeting their co-workers. Others grumble when they’re summoned back to the office.

Against that backdrop, Corsetti and many of his colleagues are devoutly old-school. More than 45 percent of “city carriers” on the Atlantic Seaboard, a classification that includes all carriers inside Route 128, are age 50 and over. Corsetti, who trains new hires in Lexington, said many are older workers who were laid off or retired from other jobs and needed to make some money.

“The last person I trained, he was 71 years old,” Corsetti said.

Corsetti has been at it for 35 years, but he insisted he’s “enjoying the job more than ever.’'

“You get to know the families,” he said. “It’s raining, it’s miserable, but I always have a smile on my face.

“A lot of the elderly people on my route, they’re down in the dumps,” he said. “If they’re having a bad day, I try to lift them up. I tell them, ‘We’re halfway through December. And we’re New Englanders. So we’re that much closer to spring.’ ”

Postal carriers, newbies and grizzled veterans alike, show up in person, and in every kind of weather. In an era of relentless market segmentation, they still trudge to every address, every apartment cluster and remote dwelling, just as their Colonial era forebears carted mail on horseback down country roads.

Corsetti prides himself on his work ethic, but he’s motivated less by history and the romance of the job than by the task at hand. He’s in constant motion, in his truck or on foot, because people are waiting for their mail. And, in December, when he brings tidings of comfort and joy, there’s little time to waste.

In this season of 60-hour weeks, he punches in at 6 a.m. to make early package runs. Then it’s back to the Post Office in Lexington Center, where he retrieves mail that arrived overnight from processing facilities in South Boston and North Reading.

As he heads out to his boxy truck for his big delivery route — 302 stops on weekdays — Corsetti is greeted by a co-worker.

“Hey, you got your walker, you old goat?” Dave O’Connor, a fellow letter carrier sorting mail, calls out affectionately.

Years ago, when he started his working life, Corsetti rebuilt automotive transmissions in Melrose and Medford. But cars were becoming increasingly electronic, and he worried about whether he’d have the job security in auto repair to support a family.

When he was hired at the postal service in 1988, he took a pay cut, but the job gave him health insurance, paid vacation, and a pension. (The median wage of mail carriers today is an estimated $52,440, before overtime, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.)

He never looked back. Corsetti and his wife, Eileen, who he still calls “my bride,” raised a son and a daughter in their Winchester home.

Corsetti’s truck is equipped for any contingency — snow scrapers and shovel, a pith helmet to protect his head from icicles falling from trees, an extension pole with a hook for maneuvering rows of trays and tubs loaded with mail.

Corsetti started his route from his mail truck. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Most of the cargo space is devoted to pre-sorted letters and cards, fliers and catalogs, magazines and mail-order medications, all tracked with a hand-held scanner. They’re bound for houses and businesses, a school, a golf course, even a local junkyard.

On this far-flung route, Corsetti makes many “box-on-post” deliveries from his truck. But in more populated neighborhoods, he’ll do “park and loops,” leaving the vehicle and making rounds on foot. He has a disarming manner with aggressive dogs and is a practiced dodger of dog poop along the sidewalks.

He climbs stairs and traverses walkways at a formidable clip. How many steps a day? That’s of little interest to Corsetti, who forswears the step-tracking wearable devices favored by avocational walkers.

For those at home during the day, Corsetti is a welcome visitor. “We talk about the Bruins, the Celtics,” he says. “It’s like when I was growing up in East Boston. Everyone knew the mailman.”

He invites children to write to Santa, and later brings them envelopes postmarked from the North Pole. The return letters come courtesy of Kathleen Kacvinsky, the Lexington post office manager who dutifully answers dozens of local letters to Santa each year, tailoring the responses to each child.

“There’s no words to express it, the look on these kids” when their postman hands them Santa’s missives, says Corsetti.

Walking briskly with a 20-pound bag draped over his shoulder, Corsetti drops mail at a yellow carriage house where he’s warmly greeted by the Rev. Steven Craft of the Christian Citizenship Ministries, who leads Sunday services at his home.

“We love this guy,” says Craft’s wife, Edith, a retired teacher who said Corsetti is aware of her sweet tooth. “He’ll leave me donut holes to go with my coffee. What postman does that?”

Down the road, Corsetti parks at Lexington High School and brings a smaller-than-usual stack of mail to the office. “I’m giving you a break today, Terri,” he says in jest to an administrator.

Corsetti walked his route in Lexington. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Lexington resident Sabine Pietri approaches Corsetti in front of some stores on Waltham Road with a question. Earlier, she’d mailed a batch of “save the date” cards for her daughter’s wedding, but two were returned with incorrect addresses. She has now subbed in the correct addresses, but isn’t sure if she needs more stamps. Corsetti cheerfully takes the cards from her and promises he’ll mail them, no extra postage.

“You saved me a trip to the post office,” she says.

Corsetti made a short detour into USPS management years ago. In the end, though, he decided he preferred delivering mail to sitting at a desk.

“In this business, you have to interact with your customers,” he says. “If you don’t want to interact, get another job.”





