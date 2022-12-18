Former mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dies in prison at 89

Former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of a South Boston club owner in 1993, died last week at the age of 89, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The circumstances of Salemme’s death were not immediately clear but a listing on the bureau’s website said he died last Tuesday. A spokesperson for the bureau did not immediately respond to messages seeking more information Sunday.
Salemme received a mandatory life sentence in 2018 after he and Paul Weadick, a plumber from Burlington, were convicted of killing 43-year-old Steven DiSarro, a father of five, in 1993. The killing was meant to keep DiSarro, who owned the Channel nightclub, from cooperating with federal authorities investigating Salemme and his son.
Advertisement
Steven DiSarro’s son, Nick DiSarro, said the family was notified Sunday about Salemme’s death via an e-mail notification system that alerts victims’ families about developments related to their case.
“The world is a better place without him in it,” Nick DiSarro said on Sunday.
Salemme survived the gang wars of the 1960s — a decade during which he admitted killing eight people. He spent 16 years in prison for maiming an Everett lawyer when he blew up his car. After his release, he became a “made man” in 1988. A year later, he was shot in the chest and leg by a renegade mob faction outside a Saugus pancake house.
Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.