Former mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dies in prison at 89

Former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of a South Boston club owner in 1993, died last week at the age of 89, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The circumstances of Salemme’s death were not immediately clear but a listing on the bureau’s website said he died last Tuesday. A spokesperson for the bureau did not immediately respond to messages seeking more information Sunday.

Salemme received a mandatory life sentence in 2018 after he and Paul Weadick, a plumber from Burlington, were convicted of killing 43-year-old Steven DiSarro, a father of five, in 1993. The killing was meant to keep DiSarro, who owned the Channel nightclub, from cooperating with federal authorities investigating Salemme and his son.