Globe Santa is for giving and all traditions are invited

What holiday is this? Who is Globe Santa?

The family of four, evacuees from Afghanistan, was happy to hear from Globe Santa that they would be eligible for help this holiday season, but they were also confused.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org .

They asked one of the volunteers, who has been helping them get settled, and she said she’d ask Globe Santa.

“They are a lovely Afghan family,” she wrote in her letter. They had to leave Afghanistan for their safety, after the U.S. withdrawal and subsequent Taliban takeover of their country. “They are learning English and working hard to establish themselves here in America.”

Advertisement

The volunteer explained that she had been helping them with the letter, “But then we realized…” Their gift-giving holiday is called Eid, “the holiday of breaking the fast,” which comes after Ramadan. “They explained that in their culture, parents (not Santa) give kids gifts at this time.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Suddenly everyone had questions. Did this mean they were ineligible? What is Eid? What is Ramadan? The volunteer’s 14-year-old son got involved. Google was consulted.

“So, I am wondering,” the volunteer asked Globe Santa. “Does your organization do anything for other religions/holidays? Or is this strictly for Christmas/Santa? I don’t mean to be critical at all, just curious.”

It’s a good question, and Globe Santa’s manager for family requests Tammy McFarland had an answer.

The short version is Globe Santa is for everyone, regardless of tradition

“Globe Santa gifts are for families to celebrate their special holiday or gift-giving season,” McFarland wrote in her response. “Although the Globe Santa season is during Christmastime and gifts are delivered to the family’s home address during the months of November and December, the gifts are provided to bring joy to the children, and to create a feeling of being recognized and cared for, regardless of their traditions.

Advertisement

“Globe Santa would very much like to read about this family’s story and their holiday traditions,” she said.

So, the family’s father wrote to Globe Santa.

They had to evacuate their homeland, he wrote, because of his work for the US military. They arrived at Fort Dix, N.J., in September last year (on my 30th birthday! He said); in October they had a baby daughter. They then moved to Massachusetts, where they hope to settle.

“We don’t celebrate Christmas, but parents give children gifts on our holiday, Eid, which follows Ramadan and is generally in the springtime,” he wrote, “We would love help from you, to give our children gifts. Thank you!”

“We are all learning,” the volunteer said. “It has been a wonderful experience.”

Christmas, of course, is not the only holiday celebrated as the year draws to a close.

Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights, which began Sunday night, is a celebration of events from millennia past. Kwanzaa, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, is an African American celebration of life introduced in 1966.

Hindus observe Diwali, a five-day celebration marking the start of the Hindu New Year. The name is derived from the Sanskrit word for “row of lights,” and the holiday is a celebration of the victory of light over darkness. The exact date of Diwali is determined by the lunar cycle, but it’s usually in October or November. And there is the Solstice, which in the northern hemisphere is an observance of the shortest day of the year and the imminent, if slow, return to light.

Advertisement

They’re all festivals of light in dark times. Like Ramadan, the winter holidays also can be a time for prayer, reflection, and community. And for gifts, for loved ones.

“Globe Santa is not Santa Claus,” said Bill Connolly, Globe Santa’s executive director. “It’s about giving. It’s about bringing a smile to a child’s face on the 25th of the month of December, nothing more than that, and nothing less.

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.